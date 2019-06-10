×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 WWE legends who Vince McMahon won't allow to wrestle again

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
8.13K   //    10 Jun 2019, 21:05 IST

A harsh reality check?
A harsh reality check?

Disclaimer: Please note that these are the views of the author alone and do not reflect Sportskeeda's overall viewpoint.

WWE Super ShowDown 2019 was yet another example of why old-timers need to take a backseat and they need to take it as soon as possible. In case you're not aware, let's sum it up - the main event of Super ShowDown saw Goldberg take on The Undertaker in a first-time-ever dream match".

As fans already knew, the dream match was around 10-15 years too late. What we got was two old men way past their prime seemingly wrestling for a good payday. But the reality is that it was painful to watch.

The Undertaker has been someone who should have been retired five years ago. He did retire two years ago but that's officially gone down the drain. Now he just wrestles at the Saudi Arabia events for a good payday.

Since he's obviously not going to retire as yet, we won't be including him on this list. However, there are a few legends who won't be allowed to get in a WWE ring and compete again and Vince McMahon will make sure of it. Here are the four names:

#4. Goldust/Dustin Rhodes

Goldust may be gone for good
Goldust may be gone for good


Dustin Rhodes, aka Goldust, personally requested for his release from WWE so he could go and be a part of All Elite Wrestling. In the first event Double or Nothing, he showed a fire like never before, bringing it to his half-brother Cody Rhodes and having the best match of his career (and Cody's as well).

His post-match interactions saw him take many jabs at WWE, stating that many superstars from the company texted him about it and that WWE feels like a jail of sorts. With Dustin Rhodes now being a part of AEW, it's unlikely that Vince McMahon will ever allow him to wrestle again in WWE.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Goldberg Chris Jericho
Advertisement
5 reasons why Vince McMahon won't allow Goldberg to beat The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Unhappy WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon won't allow to leave
RELATED STORY
5 times Vince McMahon saved the careers of his rivals
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon never forgave 
RELATED STORY
9 Superstars who surprisingly returned to the WWE
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 legends who shouldn't wrestle after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who made career-ending mistakes
RELATED STORY
4 Biggest Things Vince McMahon Made Perfectly Clear On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
4 Superstar wrestlers Vince McMahon probably wants in WWE and 2 he probably doesn't
RELATED STORY
4 incredible sacrifices Vince McMahon made for the WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us