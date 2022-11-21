WWE will present its final "Big Four" show of 2022 as Survivor Series WarGames takes over the TD Garden in Boston. The Premium Live Event will not be based on brand supremacy for the first time in six years. Instead, the specialized steel structure will make its main roster debut.

As of the time of writing, only 4 matches have been officially announced for the card. For the Men's WarGames match, The Brawling Brutes, alongside Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, will look to shut down The Bloodline, Sami Zayn included. AJ Styles and Finn Balor will settle their differences in a highly-anticipated one-on-one encounter.

The women will also lock horns inside the WarGames structure. DAMAGE CTRL., Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley will battle the team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a mystery partner. Ronda Rousey will also defend her SmackDown Women's Title against Shotzi.

However, most Premium Live Events run for four hours, and WWE would need to add more matches to the Survivor Series card to fill out the duration. Here, we look at four match-ups that should be added.

#4. Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

The returning Bray Wyatt may have found his first rival on SmackDown. Two weeks ago, Wyatt had an interesting confrontation with the arrogant LA Knight, which ended with the former headbutting the latter.

The following week on SmackDown, a regretful Wyatt apologized to Knight, but was surprisingly met with two slaps. The former Universal Champion was visibly frustrated, desperately trying to restrain his anger. Later that night, the former leader of Maximum Male Models was found unconscious backstage.

Who was behind the assault? No one knows for sure, but it has something to do with Wyatt. This intriguing storyline has lasted only two weeks, but has fans talking on social media. Knight may have awoken the 35-year-old's inner demons, and he may have to pay for it at Survivor Series.

LA Knight is a credible first opponent for the returning Wyatt. He's been cutting promos for almost two months, and it's high time he gets in the ring to compete. Fortunately, there may be plans to put the former NXT Superstar in the ring at Survivor Series.

#3. Austin Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler

Austin Theory unleashed himself on Dolph Ziggler recently.

Two weeks ago, Austin Theory went through an absolute nightmare. In a questionable move, Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on a weakened Seth Rollins. However, Bobby Lashley was lurking in the shadows.

The All Mighty laid waste to A-Town Down, and Rollins took advantage to retain his United States Championship. One may think he'd hit rock bottom, but the former MITB winner returned stronger.

Last week, Theory had a no-nonsense attitude, showing an aggressive and frustrated side of himself that we hadn't seen before. Dolph Ziggler confronted and berated the 25-year-old, and he paid for his actions. In a ruthless display of aggression, the former US Champion obliterated the Showoff, destroying his rival instead of pinning him for the win.

We've seen it twice before, and the outcome is a foregone conclusion, but Theory vs. Ziggler III should be considered for Survivor Series. It would be a solid addition to the mid-card, featuring incredible in-ring action and fantastic storytelling.

Furthermore, A-Town Down needs to rebuild himself, and the company should slowly start to repair the damage incurred by the character. The redemption process could take the next course with another dominating victory over an accomplished veteran like Ziggler.

#2. Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley for the US Championship.

Bobby Lashley wants a piece of Seth Rollins.

Following his controversial loss to Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel, Bobby Lashley embraced his dark side and turned heel. The All Mighty has turned into a vicious and ruthless monster, much like Lesnar was in his early days, that was hell-bent on destruction.

There is one item on Lashley's hit list: The United States Championship, which rests upon the shoulders of Seth Rollins. The 45-year-old veteran lost his US Title to Rollins the same night Lesnar returned and brutalized him, leaving him vulnerable to the Visionary.

Mustafa Ali and Austin Theory have attempted to beat Lashley to the chase, but they have suffered The All Mighty's wrath. The loss to The Beast Incarnate has awakened the monster within the former WWE Champion, and no one can match his dominance.

WWE is building towards Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley, hopefully without any shenanigans. Theory and Ali could also be added to make it a Fatal Four-Way, but the powerful Lashley wouldn't allow that to happen under any circumstances.

Since SummerSlam, the US Title hasn't been defended at a Premium Live Event. Hopefully, that will change once we get Rollins vs. Lashley at Survivor Series.

#1. Gunther (c) vs. Braun Strowman for the Intercontinental Championship.

This past week on SmackDown, The New Day and Braun Strowman defeated Imperium in a six-man tag-team match. The victory wasn't the significant point however, the highlight was the fear in Gunther's eyes, who was visibly afraid of the Monster of All Monsters.

The former Universal Champion had unveiled a side of the Austrian Anomaly no one knew existed. The Intercontinental Champion has been a dominating force on SmackDown, but he was desperately trying to escape Strowman, a rare and unprecedented sight.

Strowman is still competing in the SmackDown World Cup, but that shouldn't deter him from pursuing the IC Title. In fact, Gunther can cost the monster the cup to further fuel their ongoing beef. This would set the stage for a championship match between the two behemoths, ideally at Survivor Series.

Like the US Title, the IC Championship must be featured more prominently on Premium Live Events. Gunther vs. Braun Strowman has a "big-fight" feel and WWE should consider this for the Survivor Series WarGames event.

