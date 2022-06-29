4 WWE Money in the Bank winners who underwent incredible body transformations

The Money in the Bank Ladder match debuted at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. Since then, several talented WWE Superstars have won the coveted briefcase and elevated their respective careers to great heights.

While there is probably a strong association between winning the contract and becoming a huge Superstar, there may also be a trend in body transformations. Many former Money in the Bank winners have undergone radical changes in their physique, and this listicle explores four such cases.

#4 Former Money in the Bank winner Alberto Del Rio got in fantastic shape

In 2011, Alberto Del Rio was one of the fastest-rising Superstars in WWE. Within a year of his debut in mid-2010, he had won the Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank Ladder match. The Mexican-born star would cash his contract on CM Punk at SummerSlam 2011 to win his first World Championship.

However, during his first tenure with WWE, he was not in peak physical condition. When he returned in October 2015, fans noticed Del Rio had lost weight and improved his physique. The former Mr.Money in the Bank had a leaner, more chiseled body during his second tenure.

#3 WWE Hall of Famer Kane may be in the best shape of his life

Kane has accomplished everything there is to accomplish in WWE. His legacy is unmatched. As some fans may recall, the Big Red Monster won the SmackDown Money in the bank briefcase in July 2010 and successfully cashed in on Rey Mysterio on the same night to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

As the years progressed, the Hall of Famer lost shape, put on some weight, and slowed down in the ring. However, recently, through some assistance from Diamond Dallas Page, the Mayor of Knox County has gotten himself into excellent physical shape. Even at 55, Kane has an incredible physique and may have some gas left in the tank.

#2 Dean Ambrose underwent a significant body transformation

Jon Moxley, previously known as Dean Ambrose, won the Money in the Bank briefcase in June 2016, and successfully cashed in on former Shield brethren, Seth Rollins, to win the WWE Championship. The Lunatic Fringe held the top prize for more than two months.

While Ambrose was always extremely talented, he was not in the best physical shape at the time of his WWE Championship reign. The former US Champion suffered an injury in late 2017, and was out of action for eight months. During this long period of convalescene, he gained a ton of muscle mass and underwent a drastic physical transformation.

Dean Ambrose before & after returning from his injury in 2018

When the Lunatic Fringe returned in August 2018, fans were elated at his surprising transformation. The change allowed him to take a more power-based approach towards his offense.

#1 The inaugural winner, Edge, is in incredible physical shape.

Edge was the winner of the inaugural Money in the bank Ladder match at WrestleMania 21, and the briefcase paved the way for his first World Championship run. The Hall of Famer would again win the contract from Mr. Kennedy two years later, and successfully win the top prize again. The repeated success earned him the moniker, The Ultimate Opportunist.

However, due to a rigorous road schedule and persistent injuries, the Rated-R Superstar could not build the same physique as John Cena, Triple H or Randy Orton. Due to a neck injury, Edge was forced into retirement in 2011. However, this proved to be a blessing in disguise.

The eleven-time world champion returned with a shredded physique and a chiseled body nine years later in the Men's 2020 Royal Rumble match. It was fascinating to see Edge in his best physical shape at 46.

