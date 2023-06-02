4 current & former WWE on-screen couples who are with different people in real life

World Wrestling Entertainment is not all about the brawls and risky moves its WWE Superstars perform on a weekly basis. Behind the chaos is a storyline that led to such skirmishes or, in some instances, budding romances.

One of the most utilized narratives its creative usually taps is the one where two of its superstars get romantically entangled with each other. The WWE Universe has witnessed a lot of these, though the truth is that most of these in-ring performers are already with someone else in real life.

Here are just four pairs of WWE Superstars, who at some point, got billed as a couple.

#4 WWE Superstars Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis

WWE Superstar and former NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell recently got called up to the main roster and is now with RAW. This made fans anticipate a reunion with her on-screen husband – Dexter Lumis.

The two superstars, collectively known as InDex, had an interesting love story during their NXT days that led to them tying the knot inside the ring during the September 14 episode of the developmental brand. Unfortunately, Lumis was released from his WWE contract the following year, but made his return to the company after a few months.

If Instagram posts are anything to go by, Hartwell is already happy with her special someone who goes by the name 'g.lissette' on the aforementioned social media site.

#3 Lacey Evans and Ric Flair

The Ric Flair–Lacey Evans storyline in 2021 has been deemed a controversial one especially at the tail end of the narrative.

Evans was in a feud with Charlotte Flair at the time when the unlikely pairing came into being. It was during a match against Charlotte and Asuka, who were at the time the Women’s Tag Team Champions, that Evans flirted with Nature Boy.

The following weeks saw Ric assisting Evans every time she had a match. Come February that year and Evans would reveal that she was legit expecting and this was added to the storyline, suggesting that Ric was the father.

In reality, both Ric and Evans are very much in love with their significant others. The 16-time world champion is married to former pro-tennis player Wendy Barlow while The Sassy Southern Belle is married to Alfonso Estrella-Kadlec.

#2 Bobby Lashley and Lana

This in-ring affair sure was an intense one as it showcased a love triangle between Bobby Lashley, Lana, and Rusev (AEW’s Miro). This narrative, involving the three WWE Superstars, was as controversial as the Lacey Evans–Ric Flair affair, not to mention fans having polarizing views on it.

It began during an episode of RAW in September of 2019 when Lana kissed Lashley in front of Rusev. This was followed by several acts of infidelity from more kissing to seeing them in bed together.

This led to Rusev attacking Lashley during a match which ended with The All Mighty getting pinned under a steel structure. This didn’t stop the affair, though.

Lashley and Lana held their kayfabe wedding inside the ring where bombshell after bombshell got revealed including a lesbian angle involving WWE Superstar and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. That skit was utter chaos and ended with Rusev jumping out of the huge wedding cake and wreaking havoc during the ceremony.

It all came to an end when Rusev was released from his contract in 2020 due to budget cuts during the global health crisis.

For the uninitiated, Rusev and Lana are real-life husband and wife and have been since 2016. As of late, Miro is working with WWE’s rival promotion, AEW. He will be one of the headlining wrestlers in the promotion’s upcoming show AEW Collision.

#1 Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio also have an onscreen romance

Current SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are one of the hottest couples in WWE right now. Dominik’s self-proclaimed Mami, Ripley has always been Dom Dom’s knight in shining armor whenever things don’t go his way during a match. The same goes for Dominik, who has a penchant for interfering in his Mami’s matches to distract the referee.

The two WWE Superstars are perfect as partners in crime. During Dominik’s feud with his dad Rey, they would gatecrash some of the family gatherings and torment them. As inseparable as they may seem, the two superstars do have significant others.

Rhea Ripley’s boyfriend, AEW star and House of Black member Buddy Matthews, worked for WWE as Buddy Murphy. As for Dominik, he is already engaged to long-time girlfriend Marie Juliette Virissimo.

