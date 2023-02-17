5 ways WWE can push Lacey Evans as a top star again

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans was one of the notable names within the promotion’s Women’s Division back when she was billed as the so-called Sassy Southern Belle. Then, when life happened, she had to leave everything behind for a while.

After over a year of hiatus due to pregnancy, she returned to WWE in 2022, minus the aforementioned gimmick that she was previously known for. She has even undergone several character switches as she thrives to get back on top.

The superstar has recently been billed as a heel and recently got into another controversy for playing the part. Evans is a natural while portraying such a persona and could headline premium live events if given that push once again.

Here are ways in which WWE can push Evans to her former glory.

#5. Lacey Evans could be pitted against another female WWE Superstar and ignite a feud

The series of vignettes before her return featured Lacey Evans as a battle-hardened woman out to dominate the WWE’s Women’s roster. She is now armed with a Cobra Clutch, which was also in the arsenal of Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter during his heyday, Evans is ready to take on anyone who would dare challenge her.

It would be fitting if she could match up against one of the top female superstars right now and start a feud against them. By the time she entered the main roster in 2019, she had squared off with the likes of Becky Lynch, Natalya, and even Charlotte Flair, with whom she had some unfinished business to settle.

#4. Getting her involved in a compelling storyline

There’s no denying that WWE struck gold with The Bloodline storyline as fans await what’s next for the superstars involved. Now, if the creative could make one that would get Lacey Evans involved, that would certainly help build her current persona in a big way.

Fans might recall that before her pregnancy announcement in 2021, she got involved in a storyline with WWE Legend Ric Flair. It was revealed that Evans was supposed to clash with Asuka for the RAW Women’s Champion at the Elimination Chamber that year and win the title.

#3. Forming alliances with other WWE Superstars

Another avenue that WWE can take is to give Lacey Evans that push by pairing her with another female superstar to form a tag team or include her in a faction.

It’s noticeable that many of the WWE Superstars, as of late, are members of popular tag teams and factions. These people get a lot of screen and ring time, which is essential for their careers.

With her new persona, Lacey Evans would be a fine addition to whichever team she joins.

#2. Putting Lacey Evans in premium live event matches

Having a military background has certainly helped her significantly in her WWE career. Such skills, paired with her looks and physique, are worthy of a pay-per-view match.

The latest PLE that The Sassy Southern Belle took part in was the aforementioned Royal Rumble. She lasted inside the ring for over 14 minutes before Raquel Rodriguez threw her out.

It can be recalled that she made her official main roster debut at 2019’s Royal Rumble as the first entrant. Another thing worth noting is that she got pitted against Natalya, whose lineage is of wrestling royalty. She did impressive work during the match, as she lasted 29 minutes on her very first Rumble.

If WWE could include Evans in some of its premium live events, it would help push her career back to where it was.

#1. Bringing back her Sassy Southern Belle persona if the current one doesn’t work

Since her NXT days, Lacey Evans was introduced as the so-called Lady of NXT, which she carried over when she got called out to the main roster. This continued until her pregnancy announcement in 2021.

Upon her return the following year, she was reintroduced with a different gimmick and went from face to heel and back. As mentioned, she’s currently a heel where in her most recent match, she defeated Carmen Harress with her Cobra Clutch.

Evans is an effective in-ring villain who can easily rile up the crowd. However, if her gimmick does not work out, she can revert to her old roots and beat up some nasties.

