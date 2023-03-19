5 ways Dominik could force Rey Mysterio to face him at WrestleMania 39

The Dominik and Rey Mysterio family drama has been going on for quite a while now, and the WWE Universe has been waiting for the father-son duo to finally face off inside the squared circle.

Despite the intimidation and harassment that Rey has been getting from his prodigal son and his Judgment Day stablemates, the legend has remained firm on his decision not to fight him. However, this didn't stop Dominik from doing what he does best, and his heelish antics were on full display during the latest episode of SmackDown.

Rey made it clear to Dominik that he would not fight him at this year's WrestleMania, to the dismay of his son and the fans. However, one can only take so much, and it's just a matter of time before the legendary luchador laces up his wrestling boots and teaches his son a lesson or two about respect.

On that note, check out five ways Dominik can finally force The Ultimate Underdog to go toe-to-toe against him.

#5 Dominik continues to talk smack to Rey Mysterio

Dominik may have used every degrading description that he could think of Papa Rey Mysterio but to no avail. Rey seems adamant about not assaulting his son in response to the endless insults.

Nonetheless, during their segment on this week's SmackDown, Dominik was about to let out a cuss at his dad, which Rey quickly averted. It may well seem that such expletives trigger the luchador.

However, cuss words are a big no-no in WWE, especially when cutting promos. To that end, Dominik will just have to make do with all that smack-talking and wait for his dad to snap and agree to fight him at this year's WrestleMania.

#4 Blackmailing his way to WrestleMania

Dominik could also resort to blackmailing his father to fight him at WrestleMania. Such a tactic has proven effective, and Dominik will do pretty much anything to make their match finally happen.

Provided that such a plan comes to fruition, Dominik, alongside his Judgment Day cohorts, could likely prey on the people Rey treasures the most – his wife and daughter.

Fans might recall that during last year's Extreme Rules, the villainous faction made Edge say, "I quit" during his namesake match against Finn Bálor. This was to save his wife Beth Phoenix from receiving a Con-Chair-To from Rhea Ripley. However, The Nightmare attacked Phoenix despite Edge uttering those two words.

#3 Unmasking Rey in front of the crowd

The mask is the most sacred part of a luchador's in-ring gear, and being unmasked by another wrestler is possibly the most disrespectful thing.

During this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match, Rey Mysterio was supposed to be the 17th entrant but could not compete. At number 18, Dominik was seen donning his dad's mask, suggesting he stole it. In reality, however, Rey was legitimately injured and couldn't participate in the contest.

There's a possibility that Dominik could go that far to push his dad to his limits and finally get that much-awaited match at WrestleMania.

#2 Dominik Mysterio hurting either his mother or sister

Using either his mom or sister as a hostage to get that WrestleMania match is one thing, but hurting them is like stepping into unchartered territory.

Be reminded, however, that WWE no longer allows male superstars to intentionally hit their female counterparts, non-performing staff, and other characters. With that in mind, the promotion might come up with an angle where either Rey Mysterio's wife or daughter get accidentally hurt due to Dominik's actions.

Just imagine how Rey would react if this came into play, not to mention that he might finally give in to his son's demand for a WrestleMania bout.

#1 Ruining Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame induction

It was recently announced that Rey Mysterio will be inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame class. His in-ring accolades are indeed legendary, and he is being given such a prestigious distinction despite being an active performer, which is rare.

Wrestling fans and pundits believe that WWE will utilize the luchador's milestone to build up the feud between him and Dominik. If that is the case, Dominik and the rest of The Judgment Day could already be planning to ruin his dad's upcoming Hall of Fame induction.

A current Champion in WWE just challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes