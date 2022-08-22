4 WWE reunions we could see before the end of 2022

Over the years, WWE has broken up several teams and stables only to reunite them down the line. So, one shouldn't rule out specific alliances getting reformed before the end of 2022.

In a dynamic industry such as professional wrestling, complacency is unacceptable. Any superstar striving to become a household name must keep reinventing themselves. Sometimes, that comes at the cost of their on-screen friendships.

From D-Generation X and Rey Mysterio & Edge to Evolution and The Shield, stable members going their separate ways isn't a rarity in WWE.

However, that doesn't mean they can't patch things up to defeat a common adversary. In fact, such highly-anticipated reunions make for iconic moments.

That said, there are currently many superstars on the roster who should consider rekindling their relationships with their former allies. Let's discuss four examples.

#4 Bobby Lashley and MVP settle their differences to relaunch The Hurt Business

2020, for WWE, was quite a rocky year. But one of their ideas at the time that proved to be a home run was The Hurt Business. Watching a mic maestro like MVP help gifted but underutilized talents unlock their true potential was the highlight of the ThunderDome era.

Unfortunately, The Hurt Business's first run ended way too early. They reunited (sans MVP) late in 2021, only to break up once again a few months later.

Now, with WWE under a new creative regime and superstars being encouraged to pitch their ideas, a reformation of The Hurt Business might be on the horizon.

Bobby Lashley recently came up with a plan that could pave the way for the reunion in question:

"I was like, if [MVP] made Omos too dangerous, where he couldn’t contain him anymore, and Omos turned on him, he would need somebody to help him. There’s only one person that can beat Omos."

#3 Johnny Gargano returns to WWE and reunites with Ciampa

A DIY reunion might be a possibility if Johnny Gargano returns to WWE.

The black-and-gold era of NXT featured several stellar storylines. The one involving Johnny Gargano and Ciampa was iconic in more than one way.

Over the years, Gargano and Ciampa's multi-layered arc has seen them go from inseparable tag team partners to bitter rivals (and repeat). Their paths kept meeting until Gargano's (to date) final WWE match at the 2021 NXT WarGames.

Since he departed from the company, Johnny Gargano has focused on his personal life. With recent reports suggesting that Gargano might be returning soon, it's only a matter of time before he steps into the squared circle once again.

With Triple H at the creative helm, the first-ever NXT Triple Crown winner might be more inclined to resume his wrestling career in WWE. If that happens, expect the 35-year-old superstar to try and steal Ciampa from The Miz without wasting any time.

#2 Drew McIntyre and Sheamus get back on the same page

Two superstars who are meant to "fight forever" are Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. These two just put on quality fights whenever they're in the same ring.

Despite feuding with each other on an on-and-off basis for over a year and a half, The Scottish Psychopath and The Celtic Warrior have had each other's backs on multiple occasions.

In fact, they reunited for one night only this past summer to face The Usos.

With Sheamus now set to take on Gunther at Clash at the Castle, expect the former to show signs of a face turn in the coming weeks.

Moreover, The Celtic Warrior faced Roman Reigns at a recent live event, which could be WWE's way of testing whether or not fans are ready to see him enter the main-event scene again.

The aforementioned points might force the 44-year-old to form yet another temporary alliance with the 2020 Royal Rumble winner.

#1 Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn team up to take down The Usos

Sami Zayn's current role as a Bloodline enthusiast is top-tier character work. He has made the WWE Universe develop sympathy for him despite being a heel.

Zayn has repeatedly put himself in harm's way to protect Roman Reigns and The Usos, only to be treated like an outsider.

The only person who has shown concern for The Great Liberator so far is his frenemy, Kevin Owens. Interestingly, The Prizefighter also recently issued a warning to Reigns after confronting the latter's upcoming opponent, Drew McIntyre.

With Zayn's relationship with The Usos getting rockier by the day and Owens smartly getting on The Bloodline's radar, things could get interesting in the coming months.

Many expect the former Universal Champion to come to The Honorary Uce's aid if the faction in question turns on him.

This would allow them to reform their alliance and challenge The Usos for the Tag Team titles. It's worth noting that if K.O. captures the Tag Team Championship, he will become a Grand Slam winner.

