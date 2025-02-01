4 WWE stars other than Alexa Bliss who can join The Wyatt Sicks

WWE fans have been disappointed by rumors about Alexa Bliss' return. The former Women's Champion was reportedly set to return from maternity leave and join The Wyatt Sicks, but things went awry.

Instead, Alexa might leave World Wrestling Entertainment. There is an apparent contractual disagreement between the company and Bliss, and any plans for her return to television have seemingly been shelved.

While that is frustrating for Alexa and her fans, it is also troublesome for The Wyatt Sicks. Their big plans are now apparently off the books, and a new member is nowhere to be found. Thankfully, there are other options beyond Alexa Bliss.

Triple H could have a different star, or potentially stars, join the stable in place of The Goddess. This article will take a look at four names who could do that. This includes someone with ties to the stable, a big name many believe is returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, and an underutilized tag team.

Below are four WWE stars other than Alexa Bliss who can join The Wyatt Sicks.

#4. Braun Strowman has a noted history with The Wyatt Family

Braun Strowman is an absolute beast. He is a former Universal Champion, Intercontinental Champion, RAW Tag Team Champion, Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, and Mr. Money in the Bank.

The Monster of All Monsters is currently in a feud with Jacob Fatu. The two fearsome stars went one-on-one at Saturday Night's Main Event, but Braun was ultimately left a bloodied and battered mess.

It is clear that Braun needs something new in WWE and the perfect thing for The Monster of All Monsters could be joining The Wyatt Sicks. It would give him new purpose and direction moving forward.

Beyond that, there is an obvious connection or two for Strowman. He was once part of The Wyatt Family, which this stable is based on. Between his connections to the late Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan, joining this faction is a no-brainer.

#3. Malakai Black could return to WWE as part of the group

Malakai Black (aka Aleister Black in WWE) has long been one of the most talented wrestlers in the world. He has mastered numerous styles, but his striking and MMA influence has been particularly entertaining. While in World Wrestling Entertainment, he held the NXT Championship.

Sadly, Black left WWE in 2021 and joined All Elite Wrestling, where he competed as Malakai Black and led The House of Black, a dangerous stable. According to recent reports, the former NXT star has left the Jacksonville-based promotion, and many assume he'll return to World Wrestling Entertainment. If he does, it will probably be on SmackDown alongside his real-life wife, Zelina Vega.

While Aleister will be with his wife behind the scenes, he could be in The Wyatt Sicks on-screen. Given that he just came from a sinister and spooky stable, it would make sense for him to unite with another one, this time in WWE.

#2. Isla Dawn & #1. Alba Fyre, The Unholy Union would be a perfect fit

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre are a tag team in WWE, best known as The Unholy Union. They are two-time Women's Tag Team Champions, having won the gold last year. Despite that, they are criminally underused and underutilized.

To combat this, World Wrestling Entertainment officials and Triple H, in particular, could add the sinister duo to The Wyatt Sicks. It fits on a few levels. They have done the spooky act in the past. Beyond that, Nikki Cross is Scottish, just like them, so a trio of haunting Scots could make for a fun gimmick.

