4 WWE stars who can end Dominik Mysterio's first singles title reign - Legendary Hall of Famer to go to NXT? 

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2023 was an epic show. The event, which was held in front of around 4,000 fans, took place in Texas. The main event of the card saw Carmelo Hayes clash with Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship.

Fans have been talking about the event non-stop for hours since it came to a conclusion. One bout in particular that is receiving a lot of attention from the audience is the Triple Threat Match for the NXT North American Championship.

Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his coveted prize over Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali. It could certainly be argued that his win came thanks to interference from Rhea Ripley. Despite that, Mystero remains the champion.

Naturally, the NXT Universe is now wondering who could be the person to dethrone Dirty Dom. Could it be a Hall of Famer not currently on the NXT brand? Could it be somebody he defeated at The Great American Bash?

Below are four WWE stars who can end Dominik Mysterio's first single title reign.

#4. Mustafa Ali has a claim to a one-on-one title shot

Mustafa Ali and Byron Saxton

Mustafa Ali is one of the most underrated WWE Superstars of the past seven years. He first joined the company through 205 Live after a quality performance in the Cruiserweight Classic. He later joined the main roster to moderate success.

Prior to Dominik Mysterio's shocking win of the North American Championship, Mustafa was the number one contender. He was meant to go one-on-one with Wes Lee at WWE NXT The Great American Bash, but that bout was changed to a Triple Threat Match.

Ali could rightfully argue that he never got his one-on-one title opportunity that he earned. This could lead to him and Dirty Dom clashing, perhaps at the upcoming NXT No Mercy event in September. Can The Disruptor win his first title in the company?

#3. Rey Mysterio could win his son's title

Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is an icon of professional wrestling. He has been known to American and global audiences for decades now. Mysterio is a multi-time world champion who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.

The story of Rey and Dominik is one WWE fans are very familiar with. The two were former tag team champions, but Dirty Dom eventually left Rey's side to join The Judgment Day. While the Hall of Famer initially refused to fight his son, they eventually clashed at WrestleMania 39. Dirty Dom lost at that event.

Given their history, Rey could potentially come down to NXT and attempt to win the title. Mysterio has won most belts he's challenged for throughout his career, but he's yet to hold a title on the white & gold brand. He even mentioned that challenging his son may be in the plans, so never say never.

#2. Ilja Dragunov may not be WWE main roster bound

Ilja Dragunov is an unbelievably talented superstar. He first joined WWE through NXT UK, but later moved to NXT full-time following the British brand shutting down. He is one of the most intense wrestlers in the company.

The Mad Dragon's future in NXT is very much up in the air following The Great American Bash. He challenged Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship but failed to win the gold. This has led many to believe that he could be main roster bound.

Still, there's no guarantee that the former United Kingdom Champion will end up on WWE's main roster. Instead, Ilja may shift his focus to another title on NXT. Could Dominik Mysterio handle such a violent and relentless superstar? It would be the biggest test possible for Dirty Dom.

#1. Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio had a brief interaction on NXT The Great American Bash 2023

Dragon Lee is an exciting superstar who joined WWE NXT earlier this year. Prior to signing with World Wrestling Entertainment, he was known for his work in Mexico. He also appeared in AEW and ROH.

The unbelievable athlete was on the NXT The Great American Bash Kickoff show. He teamed up with Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon, and Valentina Feroz. The quartet defeated Meta-Four in a spirited bout.

That wasn't the end of the night for Lee, however. He went face-to-face with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley backstage. Dirty Dom and Rhea threw some verbal jabs at Dragon Lee, while attempting to negatively compare the Mexican star to Rey Mysterio.

Given their backstage altercation, Dragon Lee could be the man to dethrone Dirty Dom. Many have high hopes for Lee, so what better way to make an impact than by winning the title from WWE's biggest villain?