4 WWE stars who can hand AJ Lee her first loss after her return

AJ Lee's WWE return is a dream come true for many. The former Divas Champion is not only back for making a mere appearance, but is expected to step into the ring again at Wrestlepalooza.Reports also noted that Lee has signed a multi-year deal with the sports entertainment juggernaut. With this, it's confirmed that fans will see AJ Lee competing in multiple matches soon.In this article, we will discuss four WWE stars who could give AJ Lee her first loss after her latest return.#4. Becky Lynch might give a major shock to AJ LeeFinesse @ProWFinesseLINKBecky Lynch being trusted to be AJ Lee's first opponent back is so cool for her. The perfect choice.AJ Lee and CM Punk are expected to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match at WWE Wrestlepalooza. If Lee and Punk manage to defeat The Vision members, The Man still has a great chance to hand AJ her first loss.During the off-air moments of SmackDown, AJ Lee celebrated her comeback with the Women's Intercontinental Championship. This subtly hints that she already has her eyes set on the mid-card title.So if a feud between them unfolds after Wrestlepalooza, Becky Lynch has a great chance to retain the gold and defeat the veteran.#3. Roxanne Perez might shine against AJ LeeAJ Lee and CM Punk share a close bond with Roxanne Perez. However, Perez is currently a villainous star on Monday Night RAW and is part of The Judgment Day. After the 38-year-old star gets redemption over Becky Lynch, Perez might step in front of Lee and start a feud with her.If this happens, The Judgment Day member could outshine the legendary star and hand her first loss following her sensational WWE return. A win against AJ Lee will indeed be a significant milestone in Roxanne Perez's career.#2. An evil Asuka might get the job doneAsuka is expected to soon turn heel and get involved in a feud with IYO SKY. Over the past few months, we've seen multiple hints that The Empress of Tomorrow could turn heel. After Asuka switches character, if she faces AJ Lee in a match, the former WWE Women's Champion has a strong chance to defeat the former Divas Champion.This could be a great way to solidify Asuka's upcoming heel run in the Stamford-based promotion.#1. Stephanie Vaquer may defeat the WWE veteran to give her first lossFADE @FadeAwayMediaLINKOur future WWE Women’s World Champion. Stephanie Vaquer 🔥Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY are set to lock horns for the vacant Women's World Championship. The former NXT Women's Champion is expected to become the new champion, partly due to the potential interference from Asuka in their upcoming match.So, if AJ Lee initiates her pursuit to become the Women's World Champion on RAW, Stephanie will not hesitate to give Lee her first loss after her return. Defending the title against a WWE veteran will give a strong start to Vaquer's first Women's World Title reign on the main roster.