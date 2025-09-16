4 WWE stars who can help John Cena against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza

John Cena and Brock Lesnar will wrap up their historic rivalry at Wrestlepalooza this weekend. It is a blockbuster showdown that has got fans wondering about its outcome. Currently, Cena is on the very last stretch of his retirement tour, where he cannot afford a loss. Meanwhile, it will be Lesnar's first match in over two years, which makes it even harder for him to take a clean defeat.

Therefore, Triple H might plan a controversial ending for this match to protect both legends' credibility. To carry out this plan, The Cenation Leader might receive a helping hand from an unexpected name. It can be anyone from a former world champion to a top heel who can be Cena's ally against The Beast.

Here are four stars who can help John Cena against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza:

#4. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn can be the one to help out John Cena this Saturday. The Canadian suffered Brock Lesnar's wrath during his match against The Franchise Player a few weeks ago on SmackDown. Lesnar hit him with an F5 in the middle of the ring before delivering the same to Cena in Chicago.

Hence, there is some unfinished business between Sami Zayn and Brock Lesnar. As a result, Zayn could help John Cena defeat The Beast Incarnate. He could show up at ringside to distract Lesnar for a moment, which could allow Cena to hit an Attitude Adjustment and claim a victory at Wrestlepalooza.

#3. Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio could unexpectedly help John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. WWE is likely planning an unexpected ending to the Cena vs. Lesnar match. Therefore, the addition of a surprising name like Mysterio could be enough to catch fans off guard. In the closing moments of the match, the Intercontinental Champion might show up at the ringside to attack The Never Seen 17.

There are rumors that WWE might be planning a match between the two in any of John Cena's future appearances. To kick off this feud, Dom Dom might decide to cost the WWE legend his match against Lesnar. But Mysterio's potential actions could instead distract Brock, which might give Cena an opening to hit him with a final blow and steal the victory.

#2. R-Truth

R-Truth has been one of the biggest supporters of John Cena throughout his career. Last week on SmackDown, he had a rough confrontation with Brock Lesnar. Truth stood up for his childhood hero to confront The Beast Incarnate in the middle of the ring. However, Lesnar decided to take him down with an F5. It might spark a fire of revenge in the 53-year-old.

At Wrestlepalooza, R-Truth might figure out a plan to help John Cena in his match against Brock Lesnar. During the final few minutes of the bout, the SmackDown star could appear on the apron to distract the former Universal Champion. Brock might go after Truth, which could give Cena a chance to roll up The Beast Incarnate and get away with the win.

#1. Gunther could help John Cena

Gunther has been on a break from WWE since SummerSlam. However, he is expected to make his return soon. The Ring General has often expressed a desire to face Brock Lesnar in WWE. Now that The Beast Incarnate is back, the company can finally sow the seeds of this bout. Therefore, to kick off their feud, Gunther might interfere in Cena vs. Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza.

During the match, the referee might accidentally get hit, which could cause him to be knocked down for a few minutes. During this time, Gunther might make his surprise return to attack The Beast Incarnate. He could unleash his fury on Lesnar, knocking the latter out. Taking advantage of the situation, Cena could cover the former Universal Champion to claim a big win.

Such an angle could open a possibility for a match between Lesnar and Gunther at some point down the line in WWE.

