4 WWE stars who can help Seth Rollins against The Vision

Seth Rollins suffered a shocking betrayal at the hands of his own faction this week on RAW. It was a move that left the WWE Universe stunned as no one anticipated it. The faction Rollins once formed with a vision to lead WWE into the future turned on him, crushing those very dreams. Just when everything seemed fine, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed unleashed a merciless attack on him.This seismic implosion not only changed the trajectory of The Vision but also thrust Seth Rollins into uncharted territory as a lone wolf, vulnerable and isolated. After what happened this week on RAW, The Visionary would be seething for revenge. However, taking down the formidable duo of Breakker and Reed is not an easy task and Rollins needs allies on his side.Here are four WWE stars who can help Seth Rollins against The Vision:#4. LA KnightSeth Rollins and LA Knight haven't seen eye to eye in recent times as they have been bitter rivals. However, The Megastar could still give the World Heavyweight Champion a helping hand in his battle against The Vision. There have been several instances in recent times when Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed robbed him of a match or attacked him.Therefore, Knight has a personal stake in dismantling the newly reformed faction, aligning his vendetta with Rollins' quest for revenge. Their mutual enmity creates a natural alliance, as both men may now be on the same side of the horizon. LA Knight's involvement has the potential to elevate the current storyline by adding a fresh face to The Visionary's arc.#3. Jimmy UsoJimmy Uso has been battling Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed for the past few weeks on Monday Night RAW. He even faced The Auszilla this week on the red brand, where he suffered a huge loss. Not only that, but Big Jim also fell prey to a post-match assault at the hands of Breakker and Reed. This gives him all the more reason to go after the duo.Therefore, Jimmy Uso is a reliable name who could help Seth Rollins against The Vision. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion has been wandering directionless on RAW as his brother Jey Uso has been acting on his own lately. Hence, WWE could involve him in the mix, forming a temporary alliance between Rollins and Uso.#2. CM PunkCM Punk and Seth Rollins are two of the biggest rivals in WWE. Had it been a few months ago, fans would have had a hard time imagining an alliance between the two superstars. However, this is no longer a far-fetched scenario now that The Visionary suffered a shocking betrayal at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.Punk and Rollins are set to battle for the World Heavyweight Championship as the former became the Number One Contender for the coveted title this week on RAW. There is a chance that Breakker and Reed could interfere in this bout, attacking both superstars. This could compel Seth Rollins and CM Punk to come on the same page to take on their mutual enemy.#1. Roman Reigns may help Seth RollinsRoman Reigns and Seth Rollins share a strong resentment against each other, given their storied history. However, both superstars have been betrayed by the same man, Paul Heyman. Besides, the OTC has already been feuding with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed for the past few weeks and he has a score to settle with The Auszilla following Crown Jewel.The fact that Rollins and Reigns now have a common enemy might prompt them to join forces. In a shocking turn of events, the former Shield brothers might reunite to take on Heyman's boys on Monday Night RAW. Roman and Seth could keep their differences aside and team up in the Men's WarGames Match to battle The Vision.