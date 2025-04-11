4 WWE stars who can help Seth Rollins win the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is set to feature a blockbuster Triple Threat Match featuring Seth Rollins against Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The bout is set to main event on Night One of The Show of Shows, and has raised excitement levels among fans for the upcoming premium live event.

The build to the Triple Threat Match has been phenomenal, with every single star having a good chance to pick up the win. However, the clash is not expected to end clean. While the battle will make headlines all around the world on its own, a surprising twist could end up changing the outcome of the match.

While Seth Rollins has a massive chance to win the match, a potential surprise is expected to lead to that outcome. Rollins could possibly get some help to walk out of Las Vegas with a victory. Let's check out a few names who could help the Visionary win at WrestleMania 41:

#4. Omos

Omos has been speculated to make his return to WWE for quite some time now. The star seemingly relinquished his tag title in Pro Wrestling Noah to make his return to the Stamford-based company, but things haven't come to fruition for the Nigerian star.

However, he could make his long-awaited comeback at WrestleMania 41 to become Seth Rollins' bodyguard, helping him clinch a victory in the blockbuster Triple Threat Match. This would end up being a massive way to turn heel for the Visionary and also give Omos a meaningful storyline.

#3. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn's last WWE appearance came at Elimination Chamber when he faced Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match. As speculated recently, the former Intercontinental Champion could add a massive twist by returning at WrestleMania 41.

During the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania, Zayn could make his comeback and distract CM Punk to help Rollins get the pinfall. This could lead to a massive feud between Zayn and Punk, and a potential story between Reigns and Zayn, which the fans have been waiting for.

#2. The Rock

The Final Boss shocked the world when he ordered John Cena to attack Cody Rhodes. The Franchise Player turned heel for the first time in nearly two decades, changing the landscape of the entire industry.

With his newfound alliance with Cena, The Rock could add another name to his faction in an effort to be the most powerful group in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Final Boss could potentially bring Seth Rollins to his side and help him pick up the huge win in the Triple Threat Match. This could end up being another iconic WrestleMania moment for the Stamford-based company.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman

While this storyline has been about Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has been the one making headlines in recent weeks. The legend has been a part of a massive storyline between Punk and Reigns, and has announced that he would be in The Best In The World's corner on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, a massive twist could end up changing the dynamics. Heyman could betray both Punk and Reigns, and help Rollins pick up the win to announce his new alliance. This has also been teased in a subtle manner, including Rollins stating that Paul Heyman now owed him a favour.

A potential alliance between Rollins and Heyman could end up making the 38-year-old an even bigger star, with a possible run as a World Champion again very soon. Time will tell what WWE has in store for The Visionary at WrestleMania 41.

