4 WWE stars who can join The Vision next after Becky Lynch

The Vision has been dominating Monday Night RAW with its presence. The Seth Rollins-led faction has taken out stars like CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso in the past few months to establish itself as a dominant threat. At Clash in Paris, Becky Lynch stepped up to be the newest addition to this faction, which further solidified the stable.

Fans believe that there is scope for the addition of another member in The Vision after Becky Lynch. Over the past few months, there have been a lot of names who were rumored to join Rollins' group. From former WWE champions to once popular AEW names, there is a long list of stars who can be the next member of the heel faction.

Let's discuss four stars who can join The Vision in the upcoming weeks:

#4. Ethan Page

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ethan Page was reportedly set to join The Vision a few months ago. However, WWE never pulled the trigger on this and continued to use him on NXT instead. However, Page is almost done with his run on NXT, and fans have been anticipating him to drop his NXT North American Title to step up for his main roster run in the coming months.

All Ego has everything it takes to be a member of Seth Rollins' faction. The former AEW star has proven to be an incredible heel with his work against stars like Je'Von Evans and Ricky Saints. He could be the strategist in The Vision unlike the current members of the group, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, who are powerhouses.

#3. LA Knight

LA Knight has been the biggest rival of The Vision over the past few months. However, Triple H is known to go for unpredictable routes to catch fans off guard. There is a possibility that The Defiant One might join Rollins and his crew as the newest member. Knight has been working as a main character on RAW lately amid his rivalry with Jey Uso.

The former United States Champion has openly admitted that he has problems with The Yeet Master. LA Knight even delivered Jey Uso a BFT this week on RAW. Meanwhile, The Vision has been after Jey for the past few months. The fact that both have a common enemy might drive Knight to join Rollins' gang on Monday Night RAW down the line.

#2. Ricky Saints

Ricky Saints was another name who was reported to be the next member of Seth Rollins' faction. However, it never materialized, and Saints stayed on NXT. But over the past few weeks, the former AEW star has been wandering directionless, raising questions about his next step. It raises the possibility that the company might be preparing him for his main roster debut.

The 35-year-old has worked as an exceptional heel during his days in AEW. He has the full potential of being the young gun of The Vision. Besides, WWE envisions the former NXT North American Champion as a top star for the future. Therefore, aligning him with names like Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman can do wonders for his career in the company.

#1. Austin Theory can join The Vision

As soon as WWE formed Seth Rollins' faction, fans started speculating that Austin Theory is one of the prime candidates to be a part of the faction. Currently, The Unproven One is out of action due to an injury. However, there are no reports that he is expected to be out for a long time. There is a good possibility that WWE might bring him back as the next member of The Vision.

Theory was once considered the next big star in WWE. However, for over two years, he has been struggling in the tag team division. Putting him in a hot faction like The Vision could be a turning point in his his career. It could establish him in the main event scene. Besides, the 28-year-old has incredible heel antics alongside an impressive resume, which makes him a credible name to join the group.

