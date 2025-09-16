Jey Uso betrayed by major WWE star; receives message from him after RAW

Jey Uso was subject to a massive betrayal at the end of WWE RAW this week. This came after what he did last week, following his reunion with Jimmy Uso. The YEET Master attacked LA Knight last Monday, only for The Megastar to return the favor this week.Knight teamed up with Big Jim against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a losing effort on WWE RAW this week. After the match, Main Event Jey made the save. He even shook The Megastar's hand before getting hit with a BFT by him.Following this, LA Knight cut a backstage promo on Jey Uso, declaring that they are now even. He posted the clip of it on his official X/Twitter handle:“Now we’re even. Now we’re good. See, Jey Uso thought we were good last week, nah, nah, now we’re good. You see, when you spear me, when I look at my man, I appreciate your brother, I appreciate everything you did, we went out there and we did the deal with The Brons. Did we come out with the exact outcome we wanted? No, we did not. But I came out with the outcome I wanted. Cause I wanted that other little taste, that little receipt you were talking about? Yeah, I got that back right there, dropping you on your head. And guess what, at this point, now we’re good. Now we’re even, now I can walk off into the sunset, and I wish you the best. That guy with the walkie-talkie wishes you the best at Wrestlepalooza. Do your thing, but if you come back at my door again, there’s more where that came from. Yeah!”It looks like LA Knight will not interfere in The Usos' match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at Wrestlepalooza. However, nothing can be guaranteed at this point after the issues between him and Jey Uso.Who was Jey Uso on the phone with on WWE RAW?While this happened before he got betrayed by LA Knight, Jey Uso's backstage phone call on WWE RAW could have long-lasting consequences. From what he was saying, the former World Heavyweight Champion was seeking reassurance on his strategy heading into Wrestlepalooza.This could mean Uso was speaking to Roman Reigns, who seems to be the only WWE star he might go to for advice. The fact that Jey was hiding this from Jimmy suggests something big is coming. It could be a heel turn, or he might be secretly coming after The OTC's Ula Fala.Things could get very interesting once Reigns comes back to WWE!