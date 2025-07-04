4 WWE stars who can stop The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has gold again, as all its members are champions on RAW. Dominik Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion, while Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez hold the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Perez replaced Liv Morgan, who is currently out with a shoulder injury, while JD McDonagh and Finn Balor defeated The New Day Monday on RAW and became the new World Tag Team Champions, reclaiming the titles after quite a while.

As The Judgment Day has returned to the top on the red brand, after months of frustration, the question is who can stop them now? With that in mind, we take a look at four WWE stars who can stop the faction.

#4. AJ Styles aims to dethrone Dominik Mysterio

The Phenomenal One is first in line for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, but RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has been forced to postpone the title match for now, as Dirty Dom is dealing with an injury.

It is unclear when Mysterio will be good to go, but SummerSlam in early August could be the place where the two superstars will collide for the title, as Styles wants to claim gold after quite a while.

#3. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss want to become number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Titles

This alliance started on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago, and The Queen has now agreed to join forces with The Goddess, making them favorites to become number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Flair and Bliss will have a chance to dethrone The Judgment Day's duo of Perez and Rodriguez, who will defend their title in a Fatal-Four Way Match at Evolution 2 against a team from RAW, a team from SmackDown and a team from NXT.

With the all-women premium live event less than two weeks away, the teams that will get a title shot will be decided by next week's episodes of RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

#2. Ilja Dragunov could return to action soon

It has been more than a year since Ilja Dragunov has been out of action with a serious knee injury he sustained in a live event in September 2024.

As Dragunov is set to return soon, he could become the new number one contender to Dominik Mysterio's title, especially if AJ Styles doesn't dethrone him.

The other scenario is for him to find a tag team partner and go after The Judgment Day's duo of McDonagh and Balor for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

#1. Dominik Mysterio could double cross The Judgment Day and leave the faction

There has been tension between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor for months now, especially as both consider themselves leaders of The Judgment Day after the departure of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest a year ago.

In a shocking twist, Dirty Dom could double-cross his friends and leave the faction, either by costing McDonagh and Balor the World Tag Team Titles or by just announcing his departure from The Judgment Day, especially when Morgan is back, as the latter doesn't eye-to-eye with Roxanne Perez.

