4 WWE stars who could be competing in their final SummerSlam match this year

WWE SummerSlam is going to be a historic affair this year, as it will be the first-ever two-night event in its history. The show will take place on August 2 and 3, 2025, in New Jersey. The MetLife Stadium will witness a showdown between Cody Rhodes and John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Additionally, CM Punk will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Roman Reigns is also set to be part of this year's Biggest Party of The Summer. Meanwhile, there are some stars who could have their final SummerSlam match this year.

In this article, we will look at four such stars:

#4. Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will retire from in-ring duties in December 2025

One of the major names in this list is John Cena. The Franchise Player is the current Undisputed WWE Champion and is set to retire from in-ring duties following the culmination of his ongoing Farewell Tour in December 2025. The Last Real Champion has confirmed many times that he will never return to the squared circle following his Retirement Tour.

Considering this, it's safe to say that John Cena will lock horns with The American Nightmare in his final SummerSlam match this August.

#3. Naomi could be another name on the list

Naomi shocked the world by successfully cashing in her MITB contract during the Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at Evolution. The Glow is now the Women's World Champion and will face IYO and Rhea in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam. That said, earlier this year, the real-life Bloodline member opened up about her health issues, suggesting that she might soon step away from the squared circle.

Due to this, there is a slight possibility that the Women's World Champion may wrestle her final SummerSlam match this year.

#2. AJ Styles

AJ Styles recently signed a one-year extension deal with the Stamford-based promotion. Currently, The Phenomenal One is engaged in a feud with Dominik Mysterio. As Styles has only signed a one-year deal, it means that his contract will expire next year.

Hence, the veteran could have his final SummerSlam match this year. The RAW star is expected to face the "Dirty" Dom for the Intercontinental Championship in New Jersey.

#1. Roman Reigns could have his last WWE SummerSlam match this year

Roman Reigns made an earth-shaking return on RAW this week. The OTC1 will likely compete at The Biggest Party of The Summer. However, Reigns' WWE appearances are decreasing with each passing month. The Original Tribal Chief is reportedly set to be absent from weekly programming after SummerSlam to focus on his new Hollywood project, as he is set to play Akuma in Street Fighter.

It seems that the OTC1 may be preparing for a permanent switch to Hollywood. With this, there are chances that Reigns may wrestle his final SummerSlam match this August.

