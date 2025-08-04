4 WWE stars who could confront Seth Rollins on RAW

Seth Rollins made his stunning return at WWE SummerSlam after seemingly suffering an injury in July. The veteran battled LA Knight last month at Saturday Night's Main Event and seemingly sustained a knee injury during the match.

However, it was revealed to be a ruse at SummerSlam, and Rollins returned after CM Punk captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther. Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion in the main event of Night 1 of SummerSlam this past Saturday night.

Listed below are four WWE stars who could confront Seth Rollins during tonight's episode of RAW.

#4. Roman Reigns could confront Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

WWE - 2025 SummerSlam - Source: Getty

Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. Paul Heyman betrayed both Punk and Reigns during the match to help The Architect emerge victorious. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have also aligned with Heyman and Rollins on RAW.

Reigns and Jey Uso teamed up to defeat Reed and Breakker at SummerSlam 2025. It was reported earlier today that The Tribal Chief was spotted backstage at tonight's episode of RAW. The Head of the Table may decide to confront Rollins on the red brand and make it known that he is coming after the World Heavyweight Championship.

#3. Jey Uso

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns reunited at SummerSlam to take down Seth Rollins' stablemates. The Yeet Master pinned Bronson Reed at the PLE this past Saturday night after connecting with a Frog Splash off the top rope.

Uso captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41 but lost it back to The Ring General on the June 9 edition of RAW. Main Event Jey may decide to confront Rollins tonight on RAW and challenge him to a title match at Clash in Paris later this month.

#2. LA Knight

WWE Money In The Bank - Source: Getty

LA Knight has not competed in a match on WWE television since coming up short in the Gauntlet match last month on RAW. He was not booked for a match at SummerSlam over the weekend but is reportedly backstage for tonight's edition of the red brand.

The Megastar could confront Rollins during tonight's show and remind the World Heavyweight Champion that he defeated him last month at Saturday Night's Main Event. This may lead to a rivalry between the two stars, culminating in a World Heavyweight Championship match down the line.

#1. CM Punk

WWE - 2025 SummerSlam - Source: Getty

CM Punk connected with a GTS on Gunther at SummerSlam to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. The former AEW star was emotional following the victory, but his celebration was short-lived.

Seth Rollins showed up following the match to reveal that he was healthy and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. The 46-year-old may have decided to make it his mission to do whatever it takes to get the title off of Seth following SummerSlam. CM Punk might attack The Visionary later tonight on RAW and declare that he would not stop until Rollins is no longer champion.

