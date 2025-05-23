4 WWE stars who could crash Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will take place tomorrow night and is shaping up to be an eventful show. Jey Uso will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at the event in Tampa, Florida.

Ad

CM Punk and Sami Zayn will also be teaming up to battle Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at the show tomorrow night. There are several stars in the company who may decide to crash Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.

Listed below are four stars that could crash SNME tomorrow night.

#4. Roman Reigns could show up at WWE SNME

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. Paul Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Reigns to help The Visionary emerge victorious.

Ad

Trending

Bron Breakker aligned with Seth Rollins and Heyman on the episode of WWE RAW following The Show of Shows and sent Reigns through the barricade with a Spear. The Tribal Chief could interfere in the tag team match tomorrow night at Saturday Night's Main Event and attack Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. CM Punk and Sami Zayn could then capitalize on the interference to pick up the victory.

#3. A new member of Seth Rollins' faction could arrive tomorrow night

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman have become a dominant force on WWE RAW. Rollins was close to capturing the World Heavyweight Championship on the May 5 edition of the red brand, but CM Punk interfered at the end of the match to cause a disqualification.

Ad

There may be another star waiting to join Seth Rollins' faction, and he could get involved during the tag team match tomorrow night at Saturday Night's Main Event. Austin Theory used to be aligned with Rollins, and his partnership with Grayson Waller has not been going well in recent weeks on WWE RAW. The former United States Champion may decide to align with Rollins and Breakker and help the duo defeat Zayn and Punk tomorrow night.

Ad

#2. The Wyatt Sicks could return at Saturday Night's Main Event

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

The Wyatt Sicks have not been seen on WWE television since December 2024. Uncle Howdy's faction used the transfer window to move from RAW to SmackDown but has not made an appearance on the blue brand this year.

Ad

The group could interfere in the World Heavyweight Championship match and target Logan Paul. The Maverick thinks very highly of himself, and the mysterious faction may try to humble him in the weeks ahead.

#1. Gunther could crash WWE SNME

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Jey Uso defeated Gunther via submission at WrestleMania 41 to become the World Heavyweight Champion. Main Event Jey will be defending the title against Logan Paul tomorrow night at Saturday Night's Main Event, with the winner going on to battle Gunther on the June 9 edition of WWE RAW.

The Ring General confronted Logan Paul this past Monday night on the red brand and referred to him as a "non-wrestler." Gunther could interfere in the World Heavyweight Championship match tomorrow night, setting up a Triple Threat match for the title next month on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More