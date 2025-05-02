4 WWE stars who desperately need to turn face

WWE may present certain stars one way, but fans treat them in the opposite fashion. The best feuds work when one star is a face and the other is a heel, but that doesn't mean a program between two faces can't be done.

One needs only look at Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk. When a particular performer excels at their job, it can often have the opposite impact on the audience.

Karrion Kross has always been a heel, but he's gained steam over the last two years with his promo work on and off TV. The next four WWE stars desperately need to turn face.

#4. Austin Theory desperately needs a change

Austin Theory has been struggling since A Town Down Under lost the WWE Tag Team titles last year. The pairing of two brash young heels worked well, but it ran its course last summer.

Grayson Waller repeatedly threw Theory into the line of fire, and Theory kept trusting his tag team partner. There were a few instances when he almost stood up for himself, but WWE kept them together.

A move to RAW didn't change their fortunes. Theory has been a heel for the majority of his WWE career. Having him go solo or warm up to Alpha Academy, since he can excel at comedy, would be an easy way to push him as a good guy.

#3. Chelsea Green is one of WWE's most entertaining performers

When a heel is good at portraying their character, it can usually lead to fans cheering. Chelsea Green is the epitome of this. Her whiny persona was annoying, but the details of her character made her easy to root for.

She played up the "America's Champion" aspect, even adding her own Secret Hervice. Since she lost the Women's United States title, Green will need a new direction.

While more can still be done with her faction, turning face with or without them could be the right move after WrestleMania 41.

#2. Dominik Mysterio's fortunes could be changing in 2025

Would fans actually cheer for Dominik Mysterio after booing him for the last three years? (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio may not have the character traits to get fans behind him, but his in-ring work has done the job. He has long been one of the most hated stars in all of wrestling but has received some cheers over the last six months.

The fans were behind him against Gunther. A portion of the Las Vegas crowd supported him when he won the Intercontinental title.

He may still be Dirty Dom, but some fans have warmed up to him. If that means he turns face with Liv Morgan or is kicked out of the Judgment Day, Dominik will still have supporters.

#1. Jacob Fatu is already extremely popular

Jacob Fatu's relentless offensive assaults on rivals often got the opposite reaction that bookers intended. One moonsault would have likely kept him as a hated villain. But when he hit three or four in succession, it only popped the crowd.

The live audience is a fickle beast - they chanted "one more time" on RAW as Bron Breakker speared the heroic Sami Zayn. Fatu ascended due to his overwhelming charisma, which cannot be taught at the WWE PC.

He's already teased turning face while at odds with Solo Sikoa. It's time for officials to pull the trigger and have an anti-hero Samoan Werewolf.

