Just like every other wrestling company in the world, WWE also depends on presenting the audience with something it would never see coming. However, that is more difficult than ever now that fans have already seen all sorts of things happen inside a squared circle.

Fans are often left shocked when they witness a title change hands or a Superstar make an unexpected comeback. It's more of a surprise when Superstars who were once enemies become friends or vice-versa. Of course, fans see something like this regularly on television, but these kinds of things don't just happen on-screen. They can also take place in real life.

In this feature, let's uncover four instances where WWE Stars who were once enemies became friends and two friends who are now enemies.

#5 The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are now friends

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at WWE WrestleMania 26

When they stepped foot inside a WWE ring together, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels showcased exceptional chemistry and delivered great matches. However, that didn't encourage Michaels and Undertaker to become friends behind the scenes. They instead tried to maintain their distance from each other as much as possible.

Their different personalities were one of the reasons. From the start, Undertaker was a guy who didn't talk too much but still led the WWE locker room by an example.

"Where Shawn Michaels and I are today and where we were at back then on a personal level, it’s taken a complete 360. If Shawn Michaels back then was on fire, I probably wouldn’t p*** on him to put him out."

Whereas, HBK, famous for his obnoxious behavior, talked too much and didn't take the principles Undertaker held the closest seriously. On top of that, he also didn't like "The Phenom's" intimidating personality, which frightened many WWE Superstars.

Advertisement

“I was very outgoing, which is to say I was overly obnoxious, and Mark’s always been a very quiet, laid-back kind of guy. A very Cool Hand Luke, very Clint Eastwood-ish type, and I was not.”

Still, things got better between the two of them around the time Michaels made his WWE comeback in 2002. "The Heartbreak Kid" extended a hand of friendship to Undertaker, which he accepted. Currently, the two men are on great terms and are close friends.

"That match in Saudi Arabia, I get it, we can all agree it was a stinkfest. But that was me being selfish, me wanting to be out there with my buddy, be out there again with Taker, and enjoy the moment."