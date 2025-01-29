4 WWE stars who could induct Triple H into the Hall of Fame 

The 2025 edition of the WWE Hall of Fame is rapidly approaching. The special ceremony is held every year during WrestleMania weekend and announcements typically start with a month or two of the show taking place.

While World Wrestling Entertainment is yet to officially confirm the news, reports indicate that the 2025 headliner has already been decided. Triple H is the man who will seemingly be standing on stage to accept the honor.

The Game was reportedly quite emotional over the news and for good reason. He was seemingly surprised by Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker with the news. These are some of his biggest supporters and closest allies in wrestling.

Trending

With The Cerebral Assassin's induction comes speculation regarding who could be the one to officially induct him into the Hall of Fame as a singles star. This article will take a look at a handful of intriguing options, ranging from family to other staff to even his best friend. Who might have the honor?

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Below are four WWE stars who could induct Triple H into the Hall of Fame.

#4. The Rock inducting The Game would be a great gesture

The Rock is one of the biggest stars in the world. Not only is he a former WWE Champion and a future Hall of Famer himself, but he has gone on to become one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Interestingly, The People's Champion and The Game went from stars competing behind the scenes and on-screen together during the Attitude Era to working behind the scenes together in WWE. The Game is the Chief Content Officer and The Rock is on the TKO Board of Directors.

There have often been rumors of the two having heat. In fact, there was a lot of discussion online last year regarding the subject during The Road To WrestleMania. A nice gesture from The Rock could be to induct The Game into the Hall of Fame, shutting down any rumors of heat once and for all.

#3. Stephanie McMahon could induct her husband into the WWE Hall of Fame

Expand Tweet

Stephanie McMahon is a fourth-generation wrestling personality. She is the daughter of Vince McMahon, the granddaughter of Vince McMahon Sr., and the great-granddaughter of Jess McMahon. Stephanie spent a lot of time working for WWE, although she is seemingly not officially with the company today.

The relationship between Stephanie McMahon and Triple H is far less complicated or strenuous than with The Rock. Stephanie and The Game are married and have been together for over 20 years.

Given that Stephanie is Triple H's wife and family member, it only makes sense for McMahon to return and induct him into the Hall of Fame. Nobody could truly explain what Triple H is like behind the scenes, on camera, and at home than someone who has been with him for decades.

#2. Cody Rhodes looks up to Triple H

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes is the big dog in World Wrestling Entertainment. He is the Undisputed WWE Champion and has been since WrestleMania. In fact, he even has a major Ladder Match coming up with the title on the line at the Royal Rumble.

Unlike Stephanie McMahon or The Rock, Cody doesn't quite have as long of a history with The Game. Still, they've worked together in some fashion for the better part of two decades thanks to Cody arriving on the scene in the late 2000's.

The Undisputed WWE Champion has been open about Triple H being an influence of his. Given how successful Cody has become under the watchful eye of The Game, it would be a great fit for him to give Triple H his flowers and express how much Triple H has meant to his career.

#1. Shawn Michaels is Triple H's best friend

Expand Tweet

Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest wrestlers ever. When it comes to in-ring action, he is arguably the best to ever lace up a pair of boots. As a result, he is a multi-time WWE Hall of Famer and icon.

The Heartbreak Kid and Triple H go back nearly 30 years. They formed D-Generation X together and went through a lot of highs and a lot of lows. In 2025, they are two of the most powerful men in pro wrestling.

Given that they work together in WWE, are best friends, and have such a long history together, Shawn could be a great inductor for Triple H. He also has a lot of charisma and personality, which would make the speech entertaining.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback