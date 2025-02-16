4 WWE stars who could interfere in Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Finn Balor on RAW

WWE RAW this week will feature the final qualifying match for the Men's Elimination Chamber as arch-rivals Seth "Freakin" Rollins steps into the ring with Finn Balor. The winner would become the sixth participant in the chamber match, with a prime opportunity to face the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, at WrestleMania on the line.

Both Rollins and Balor are former world champions. Their storied rivalry dates back to SummerSlam 2016 when Balor defeated Rollins to become the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. Unfortunately, the Judgment Day member was injured during the bout.

The Prince never recovered from that setback as a world title has eluded him since. Hence, Balor is always more than eager to get his hands on Rollins, who never backs down from a fight.

However, other superstars will also be watching this all-important qualifier. Therefore, interferences could play a crucial role. Let's take a look at what could unfold this Monday night.

#4. Dominik Mysterio inadvertently costs Finn Balor on RAW

Tensions within The Judgment Day continued as Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor got into a heated argument after the former foolishly confronted the returning AJ Styles.

Since JD McDonagh's injury, Dirty Dom and Mysterio have fiercely debated the need for a replacement, driving a wedge between the two friends. However, they could put their differences aside on RAW.

Dom has an important match against Styles, while Balor battles Rollins. The Judgment Day could agree to stick together and help each other out this Monday. Unfortunately, this could backfire, especially for The Prince.

Assuming Balor helps Dom in his bout against Styles, the former NXT North American Champion could return the favor by coming to his friend's aid against Seth Rollins.

However, Dom could unwittingly cost Balor the match, adding to the friction within The Judgment Day and allowing Rollins to advance to the Chamber.

#3. CM Punk sticks it to Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Many fans are expecting Seth "Freakin" Rollins to defeat Finn Balor and enter the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, but WWE may pull a major serve, especially with CM Punk lurking in the background.

Punk's issues with Rollins are well-documented, and their rivalry may not be over yet. They exchanged blows on the RAW after Royal Rumble 2025, two nights removed from The Visionary's brutal assault on Roman Reigns.

WWE could be planning a colossal Triple Threat between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk at WrestleMania. The next chapter in this rumored saga could be written on RAW when The Second-City Saint interferes to cost The Visionary.

#2. Aleister Black makes a shocking return to remove Finn Balor from The Judgment Day

Malakai Black's AEW contract has expired and he is heavily rumored to return to WWE soon. The former leader of the House of Black could make an immediate impact upon arrival by making massive changes to Judgment Day.

Dirty Dom wanted to add another member to the group, and he could get Aleister Black on board. The former NXT Champion could return on RAW to shatter Finn Balor's jaw with a devastating Black Mass behind the referee's back, allowing Seth Rollins to sneak a pinfall win.

Black could head over to the stage, where he could be joined by the remaining members of The Judgment Day. A stunned Balor would look on in utter disbelief, left all alone.

#1. Roman Reigns returns to attack Seth "Freakin" Rollins

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble saw Seth "Freakin" Rollins snap on Roman Reigns, stomping the OTC first at ringside, and then onto the steel steps. Reigns was left stunned by the harrowing assault, and Michael Cole announced that he would be out indefinitely.

Although his return could be held off till Elimination Chamber, the OTC could re-emerge on RAW to attack Rollins, the man who put him on the shelf. Reigns' theme song alone could provide the distraction to catch The Visionary off-guard.

However, Reigns could attack Rollins after the match to add insult to injury and build towards their long-awaited WrestleMania program.

