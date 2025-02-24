4 WWE stars who could invade the cage at Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will air live this Saturday night from the Rogers Center in Toronto, Canada. The winners of the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches will earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41 later this year.

Several major stars are not on the card but could decide to make an appearance during the PLE this weekend to interfere in a match. The road to WrestleMania is underway and the company may have some surprises in store for fans this weekend.

Listed below are four stars who could invade the cage at Elimination Chamber 2025.

#4. Jade Cargill could finally return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Jade Cargill has not been seen on WWE television since she was brutally attacked by a mystery assailant on the November 22, 2024, edition of SmackDown. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan have been accused of attacking the former AEW star and will be squaring off against Naomi and Bianca Belair for the Women's Tag Team Championship tonight on RAW.

Naomi replaced Cargill in the tag team with Belair following the heinous attack a few months ago. Both Belair and Naomi will be competing in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, and Cargill could finally make her return at the PLE this Saturday. The 32-year-old may reveal who attacked her by interfering in the Women's Elimination Chamber match and attacking the culprit.

#3. Rhea Ripley may interfere in the Women's Elimination Chamber match

Rhea Ripley was absent from last week's episode of WWE RAW as she was enjoying her honeymoon with AEW star Buddy Matthews. The Women's World Champion is not scheduled to compete at Elimination Chamber but will be defending her title against IYO SKY next Monday night on the red brand.

Ripley could be planning on interfering in the Women's Elimination Chamber match to prevent Liv Morgan from winning. The 30-year-old was recently in a lengthy personal rivalry with The Eradicator, and Ripley may have no interest in defending the title against her at WrestleMania 41 later this year.

#2. The Wyatt Sicks could interfere to help Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss was on hiatus from the promotion for two years before she returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this month. She was eliminated by Liv Morgan but has another chance to earn a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 41 if she can win the Women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend.

Bliss used to be aligned with Bray Wyatt and may feel compelled to join The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown. Uncle Howdy's faction could return to interfere in the Women's Elimination Chamber match and help Alexa Bliss pick up the victory.

#1. Roman Reigns may interfere in the Men's Elimination Chamber match

Roman Reigns reignited his rivalry with Seth Rollins at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The two former members of The Shield attempted to eliminate each other, but CM Punk capitalized on the situation and sent them both over the top rope. Rollins snapped after he was eliminated and hit Reigns with a Stomp on top of the steel steps.

The Tribal Chief has not been seen since he was attacked by Rollins at the PLE earlier this month. Reigns may interfere in the Men's Elimination Chamber match to prevent his former stablemate from earning a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

Paul Heyman still owes CM Punk a favor in exchange for him agreeing to team up with the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series last year. Reigns may also interfere in the match to help The Second City Saint win as a way to pay him back for helping his faction in the WarGames match.

