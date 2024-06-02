4 WWE stars John Cena HAS to face before WWE retirement

In 2023 and 2024, WWE legend John Cena graced the promotion with multiple appearances. While Cena wrestled Austin Theory last year at WrestleMania 39, this year, he made an appearance at WrestleMania 40 where he helped Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

While Cena has been heavily involved with the product, every WWE fan knows that he will retire sooner rather than later. However, before The Cenation Leader retires, he must face any of the four top superstars listed below in the Stamford-based promotion.

In this article, we will look at four superstars John Cena must face before he decides to hang his boots:

#4. John Cena must face Bron Breakker

Given how WWE has pushed Bron Breakker on NXT and now on the main roster, it's clear the promotion views him as the next big thing. Breakker's performance also has been good, and he seems to be someone who can carry the promotion on his shoulders if he continues to work hard and keep up his performance.

Hence, if WWE wants Breakker to be a massive star, then it would be wise for him to feud with a big name like John Cena. A successful rivalry and a potential victory against the 16-time world champion can help Breakker reach new heights in professional wrestling.

#3. Solo Sikoa

Since the conclusion of WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa has been coming into his own element on WWE SmackDown. Currently leading The Bloodline into a new era, Sikoa definitely needs to face big names to build his reputation. And if that's the case, what name could be bigger than John Cena?

Another reason why a match between him and Cena would go well is because though the duo faced each other at WWE Crown Jewel last year, Solo was still seen a junior member of the faction, not theader as he is now. At the time, Sikoa won the feud, and hence when Cena returns, he could pick up from that particular match and challenge Sikoa to a final match.

#2. Roman Reigns

Roman won their last encounter

At WrestleMania 40, John Cena played a pivotal role in Roman Reigns losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. When Solo Sikoa interfered to help Reigns, Cena came out to the ring and took out Sikoa first. Later, he also delivered an Attitude Adjustment to The Tribal Chief.

Hence, when Cena returns for his possible retirement run, a feud between him and Roman Reigns could be booked. Going out in a match against a superstar like Reigns could also be considered as the perfect ending to Cena's WWE illustrious career.

#1. Randy Orton

Over the years, WWE has been known for countless rivalries. However, when most people are asked about their favorite feud, many end up picking the one between John Cena and Randy Orton. After all, the duo have shared the ring on numerous occasions and have created lasting memories for fans.

Therefore, Orton would be the best man Cena could face in the last match of his career. A potential Cena vs. Orton rivalry at this point will excite the WWE Universe the same way their rivalry did in the past.

