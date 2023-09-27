4 WWE stars who could be John Cena's tag-team partner at Fastlane

Recently, it was announced that John Cena will be taking on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline at Fastlane on Saturday, October 7, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ever one to not turn down a challenge, Cena is currently set to face two of the company's toughest stars in a two-on-one handicap match.

Despite his never-give-up attitude, this may be too much for the Leader of the Cenation to handle on his own. Therefore, we are going to take a look at four WWE Superstars who could potentially join forces with John Cena at Fastlane.

#4. A Phenomenal star joins John Cena

Last week's SmackDown kicked out with AJ Styles accepting John Cena's plea for someone to help him against Sikoa and Uso. However, later in the night, Solo and Jimmy attacked Styles backstage, resulting in The Phenomenal One getting stretched out of the arena.

With a rivalry between the four only just seeming to get started, AJ could return at the premium live event and be John Cena's tag team partner to get his revenge against The Bloodline members.

Their pairing is all the more surprising given the many feuds they have had over the years. Speaking to The Halftime Show, Styles praised John Cena for his skills in the ring.

"A guy that surprised me with how good he was in the ring would be John Cena. John is not known for being a technical mastermind in the ring, but he’s pretty good. I had some of my better matches against this guy. I didn’t realize what I was getting myself into, there’s a little bit of everything. I had no idea. That’s one of those things where I had a lot to learn. Some guys may not look the part, but they definitely…. His mind for how everything needs to work and transition-wise. He’s just good. He knows what he’s doing," said Styles. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

#3. The YEAH Movement comes to Indianapolis

Another top star that many could see the Leader of Cenation teaming up with in Indy is The Megastar, LA Knight.

It was reported that Knight was originally meant to save Cena on last week's SmackDown from the hands of Jimmy and Solo. Unfortunately, he reportedly contracted COVID-19 just hours before the blue brand show.

If The Megastar recovers by the time of the Fastlane Premium Live Event on October 7, he could team up with the future Hall of Famer. Knight and John Cena shared a moment of respect at Payback last month after the Hollywood worked as the special guest referee for LA's match against The Miz.

Recently, Cena praised LA Knight in an interview with Cathy Kelley as he looked back on the lengthy career of the megastar.

"[I have] a tremendous amount of respect for LA Knight because his trajectory is that of persistence. You want to talk about somebody never giving up? I have it on a shirt and I try to live it every day. He walks that talk and he does it with his own style and he’s not afraid to be who he is in here [in his heart]. And speaking from someone who started as the Doctor of Thuganomics, I have a lot of respect for that," said Cena. [From 02:17 to 02:40]

With similar moves in the ring and with both being loved by the fans, this would no doubt be a pairing that many would like to see at WWE Fastlane.

#2. Old rivals turned allies

Randy Orton has been out of action during a back injury since May 2022. It was recently reported that The Viper Randy Orton was seen at the WWE Performance Center and could return to the squared circle soon.

If he does indeed come back, then what better way for him to return than to team with arguably his greatest every rival in Cena, with the two of them burying the hatchet?

Also, Randy Orton has a score to settle with The Bloodline, considering that his last match before getting injured was against The Usos in a Tag Team Titles Unification contest.

#1. The American Nightmare helps out the GOAT

Since Cena has become more of a part-time star in recent years, WWE has been looking for a babyface star to take his place as the face of the company.

Over the past year, that mantle has predominantly been bestowed upon The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

Speaking at the Money In The Bank press conference, Rhodes looked back on some recent advice the 16-time World Champion gave him.

"One of the things that John Cena told me. He said, 'you could be the champ without wearing the title, but you have to be honest with yourself.' Look at the numbers everywhere you go. Look at the numbers on everything you put out. If they're telling you it's cruising and it's going, because there is a difference between soup du jour and equity in someone we've gotten behind and has earned your trust and all of that. If those numbers support that, then you're on the right path." [H/T Fightful]

Like John Cena, Rhodes also has some unsettled business with The Bloodline, especially Solo Sikoa, who cost him the chance to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event of WrestleMania 39 this past April.

Therefore, the chance to get a measure of revenge against the Anoa'i family may be too good to pass up for Cody.

