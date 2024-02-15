4 WWE stars who could join Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to form The Shield 2.0

In the latest episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes once again shared a segment. This time, The Visionary extended his support for the American Nightmare to finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

During this segment, Cody Rhodes referenced The Rock slapping him during the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference and even stated his intention to get him back. He was then joined by the World Heavyweight Champion, who cleared why he took his stand against The Bloodline after the slap incident.

Rollins also made a reference to The Shield faction and promised Rhodes to aid him in this battle by being his shield. With that said, let's discuss four superstars who could join them in this battle and potentially even form Shield 2.0.

#4. Randy Orton might join hands with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Expand Tweet

One of the potential stars who might join the unexpected alliance of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins is none other than The Viper Randy Orton. The Apex Predator already shares a great history with The Bloodline and returned to the company during last year's Survivor Series PLE, intending to take down the Samoan faction.

Moreover, the Legend Killer also wrestled against The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble this year in a Fatal Four-Way match. Unfortunately, the match ended with Solo Sikoa pulling Orton out at the very last second, which resulted in him losing the title match.

Currently, The Viper is gearing up for Elimination Chamber 2024, where he is set to enter the traditional structure match, with the winner earning a title shot against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

So, in case Orton falls short in this high-stakes match, he is likely to join The Visionary and Cody Rhodes in their battle against Roman Reigns & The Rock.

#3. John Cena might return to join the battle

Expand Tweet

The last time John Cena appeared on WWE television was at Crown Jewel 2023, where he wrestled against Solo Sikoa in a singles bout. However, the match went devastatingly wrong for the former world champion as The Enforcer destroyed the Cenation Leader and secured a brutal win.

This opens the possibility of the 16-time World Champion making his return to the company and aiding the American Nightmare in his battle against The Bloodline.

In addition, both Cena and The Rock have a great history of intense rivalry. That makes the Cenation Leader's involvement in this feud more sensible.

#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin might make another comeback

Expand Tweet

The Attitude Era of WWE has a rich history of iconic matches and rivalries. One of the most unforgettable rivalries for the fans was between The Rock and the Texas Rattlesnake Stone Cold Steve Austin. So this opens a small window for the arrival of Stone Cold to come back to the company and aid Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in this feud.

In addition, the three-time Royal Rumble winner recently opened up the possibility of competing in another match in WWE, which fuels the speculation of his comeback in the Stamford-based promotion. The accumulation of the Texas Rattle Snake in this feud will undoubtedly escalate this feud to a whole new level.

#1. Jey Uso might join hands with Cody Rhodes and Rollins against The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso is also an Anoa'i family member, but he has already separated himself from the Samoan faction after betraying The Head of the Table last year. This even resulted in a match between him and Roman Reigns, where Jey was just inches away from ending the historic title reign of the Tribal Chief.

Jey is scheduled for a match against Gunther on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, and many believe that Jimmy Uso will cost his brother once again. This may initiate the most anticipated rivalry between these two, eventually resulting in a WrestleMania showdown between the Samoan twins.

So, as Jimmy is still part of The Bloodline, Jey might join hands with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in their battle.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE