"I have prayed for this" - WWE fans react to potential dream match with Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE fans are overjoyed about a potential dream match with Stone Cold Steve Austin and an injured superstar. Stone Cold Steve Austin has not competed in a match since his victory over Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

The Rattlesnake is an icon of the professional wrestling business, having brought the company to new heights during the attitude era. He retired in 2003 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 but returned to the ring 13 years later.

Stone Cold was recently interviewed by ESPN and was asked about a potential match with CM Punk. The controversial star returned to WWE last year at Survivor Series 2023 and was determined to main event the first WrestleMania of his career. However, Punk suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match last month and will be forced to miss the biggest show of the year.

Austin shared that he likes Punk and considers him a great friend. He didn't shoot down the match and ended his response with, "We'll see." Wrestling fans have reacted to the potential dream match, and many believe that the bout could sell out a show by itself.

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a potential return to WWE

Stone Cold Steve Austin has not ruled out returning to the ring one more time and noted that he recently headlined the first night of WrestleMania at the age of 57.

Speaking with ESPN, the Hall of Famer stated that the stars aligned for him to return at WrestleMania 38. He said he never thought he would do that, so he would not rule anything out moving forward:

"I said I'd never get in a ring again unless all the stars aligned. And for some reason, somehow, they all did. And at the age of 57, I headlined the first night of WrestleMania [38]. I never thought I'd do that. If you'd have told me that when I retired in [2003], I'd have said, 'You're crazy.' So I'm not gonna sit here and say no to anything because you never say never in this crazy business of sports entertainment."

Drew McIntyre brutally attacked CM Punk on a recent edition of WWE RAW as a way to write the veteran off of television as he recovers from his torn triceps. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Punk when he returns to action later this year.

Would you like to see a match between CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin? Let us know in the comments section below.

