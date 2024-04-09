4 WWE stars who might be away from television for a while post-WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania 40 has come and passed. The biggest event of the year and arguably the most massive WrestleMania of all time was a show to remember. Many believe it was also the greatest edition of The Show Of Shows in history.

The big event featured epic matches including The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, a Six-Pack Ladder Match, and even IYO SKY vs. Bayley. Just about everything was delivered or over-delivered too.

Naturally, the biggest show of the year brings in part-timers and even those who are full-time and need a break fight through the pain and exhaustion to make sure they're at The Granddady Of Them All. This means some performers take a break after WrestleMania ends.

There are a handful of names who are seemingly going to be doing exactly that. This article will take a look at three RAW stars who may be away from television for the foreseeable future and one performer from SmackDown. Who might be taking a break from World Wrestling Entertainment?

Below are four WWE stars who might be away from television for a while post-WrestleMania 40.

#4. Roman Reigns may be gone following his shocking WrestleMania defeat

Roman Reigns had two huge matches during WWE WrestleMania 40 weekend. His first bout took place during WrestleMania Saturday when he and The Rock defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in an epic tag team match.

The Tribal Chief's second match took place during WrestleMania Sunday. Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. In the end, The Head Of The Table lost after nearly four years as world champion.

Given that Reigns has already been a part-timer for a few years now, it is unlikely that he will be sticking around in the coming weeks. It isn't clear when Reigns will be returning to action, but he may be taking a break following his historic championship reign.

#3. Seth Rollins may need time off to heal his body

Seth Rollins is going to be a WWE Hall of Famer whenever he hangs up the boots. He has done almost all there is to do, including headlining WrestleMania and winning numerous world titles. He is a big deal.

As further proof to how big Rollins has become in WWE, look no further than WrestleMania 40. Rollins headlined WrestleMania Saturday in the aforementioned tag team match and then opened WrestleMania Sunday with Drew McIntyre. While he lost the World Heavyweight Championship, he still went on to play a big role in the main event.

There are a few reasons as to why Seth Rollins may be missing time on television. He didn't appear on Monday Night RAW and some reports claim he's taking a break. There is also the issue of his contract, which is allegedly not yet finished. Lastly, he has battled a lot of injuries and ran hard over the past year, so he needs a rest.

#2. Becky Lynch didn't appear on Monday Night RAW

Becky Lynch is arguably the greatest female performer in WWE history. She has headlined WrestleMania and won world titles just like her husband Seth, but she has also broken down barriers. Lynch has changed the game for women in the promotion.

The Man had a big match at WrestleMania 40 too, even if it wasn't the main event. She and Rhea Ripley opened up WrestleMania on Saturday. The pair proved that they are two of WWE's best and had an epic bout, but The Eradicator Of The Judgment Day ultimately stood tall.

Interestingly, Becky did not appear on Monday Night RAW this week. Just like Seth Rollins, it isn't clear if she'll be signing a new contract with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. That, her ongoing book tour and life as a mother could all contribute to and lead to her taking a break from television and live events.

#1. Gunther could be gone following his first pinfall loss on WWE's main roster

Gunther is as talented of a performer as anybody will find. He has mastered his style of pro wrestling and nobody in or outside of WWE can quite do what he does as well as he pulls it off. His talent led him to the Intercontinental Championship.

The Ring General wasn't pinned or made to submit on WWE's main roster for nearly two years, but that changed on WrestleMania Saturday. In what was a magic bout, Sami Zayn ultimately pinned Gunther to win the Intercontinental Championship.

The powerful Austrian also didn't appear on Monday Night RAW, which could be a sign that he's taking a break. There's also a chance that he is reflecting on his loss and planning what his next move could be. Perhaps it will be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship?

