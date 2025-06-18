4 WWE stars who need to become Paul Heyman guys

Paul Heyman has formed a powerful faction on WWE RAW. Seth Rollins aligned with the Hall of Famer at WrestleMania after The Wiseman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Heyman hit Punk and Reigns with low blows, and The Visionary was able to capitalize for the victory at The Show of Shows.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have also joined Heyman's faction on the red brand. Several stars on the promotion's roster could benefit from aligning with the 59-year-old in the weeks ahead.

Listed below are four WWE stars who need to become Paul Heyman guys.

#4. Carmelo Hayes should be a Paul Heyman guy in WWE

Carmelo Hayes was SmackDown's first-round pick in last year's WWE Draft, and he seemed to be destined for success on the main roster. However, that has not been the case so far, and the former champion is currently aligned with The Miz on the blue brand.

Hayes has a ton of potential, and he showcased that by winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year. The company could have Hayes join Paul Heyman's faction later this year to ensure that he reaches his full potential on the main roster.

#3. Damian Priest

Damian Priest used to be a member of The Judgment Day but has broken out as a singles star on his own. He had an impressive reign as World Heavyweight Champion before losing the title to Gunther at SummerSlam 2024.

Priest failed to advance in the King of the Ring tournament this past Friday night on SmackDown. The Archer of Infamy may decide to turn heel and align with Paul Heyman's faction in the months ahead. It would be a good way to build Priest up as a major star once again, and Heyman could help the veteran connect with wrestling fans in his promos.

#2. Ludwig Kaiser

Ludwig Kaiser used to be aligned with Gunther in Imperium, but the veteran hasn't been seen alongside the World Heavyweight Champion since he captured the title from Jey Uso. Kaiser hasn't competed in a televised match on WWE RAW since his loss to Penta on March 17.

The 34-year-old is in phenomenal shape and has proven he can perform in the ring. The promotion may consider having Kaiser join Paul Heyman's faction to fulfill his potential and take the next step into becoming a major star on RAW.

#1. Austin Theory

Austin Theory was seemingly on the road to becoming one of the biggest stars in the company while Vince McMahon was WWE CEO. However, that has not been the case in recent years, and Theory is in a tag team with Grayson Waller, known as A-Town Down Under on RAW.

Despite his recent booking, fans are still showing their support for the 27-year-old, and his potential remains untapped. Paul Heyman could approach Theory backstage and note how much he has increased the star power of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed since they joined his faction.

The former United States Champion may decide to align with the Hall of Famer for the betterment of his career.

