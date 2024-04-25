4 WWE stars who need to move to RAW in aftermath of the Netflix deal - Former World Champion, major name, and more

WWE Monday Night RAW is a staple of American television. The program has been on the air for over 30 years, dating back to the debut of the show in 1993. Since then, some of the biggest stars in wrestling and entertainment, as a whole, have appeared on the program.

The program has spent the majority of the time it has aired on the USA Network, but that will soon change. It was revealed earlier this year that the red brand will be moving off of television and to Netflix beginning in 2025.

The Netflix move is a big deal. World Wrestling Entertainment is set to make a ton of money from the move. The deal has been signed for ten years, but it could ultimately be extended for as much as 20 if Netflix feels happy with how everything turns out.

One way to make sure RAW on Netflix is a success is by putting top names on the show. This article will take a look at four superstars not currently on the red brand who must move to RAW for the sake of the Netflix deal.

Below are four WWE stars who need to move to RAW in the aftermath of the Netflix deal.

#4. Roman Reigns is WWE's biggest star

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in WWE today He was the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for years, having held the Universal Title in particular for nearly four years straight. That is a feat unheard of in modern-day wrestling.

The Tribal Chief hasn't been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 40. It was at that event where Reigns lost his World Title to Cody Rhodes. In the time since then, Roman has seemingly even lost The Bloodline.

WWE moving The Head of the Table to Monday Night RAW would make a lot of sense. Out of the modern active stars, Roman is by far the biggest name. Only guests like John Cena and The Rock can compare to Reigns' drawing power. As a result, putting him on RAW could help the show during the move.

#3. Jade Cargill is the future

Jade Cargill has had quite an interesting pro wrestling career. She started in All Elite Wrestling where she was undefeated for nearly her entire run. Jade then jumped to WWE last year, but her in-ring debut didn't come until 2024.

The talented Cargill has wrestled a handful of matches in WWE now. Her only loss came in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Beyond that, she has been successful in her singles and tag outings. Jade currently tags up with Bianca Belair.

It is clear that Jade is destined for big things. Not only is she a future World Champion, but she'll very likely become a hit in Hollywood as well. Cargill on Netflix could not only help the red brand but also pave the way for the star to go Hollywood.

#2. Bianca Belair is a top female performer

Bianca Belair is one of the most dominant female performers the WWE has ever seen. She is an athletic marvel who can bust out high-flying moves, big strikes, and power that most others cannot match. She also happens to be charismatic and extremely popular.

As noted, Belair has been teaming up with Jade Cargill on SmackDown. Many believe the duo will eventually win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, but for now, that is merely fan speculation.

Belair is one of the most accomplished female superstars in wrestling. While she's held numerous titles, she is yet to hold the new Women's World Championship. A move to RAW will help the brand while, at the same time, give The EST a chance to do something fresh.

#1. Logan Paul wants to move to the red brand

Logan Paul is one of the most hated performers in WWE. He is a well-known social media megastar outside of pro wrestling, but his journey to the squared circle has shocked fans thanks to his impressive athleticism. Still, his ego turns everybody against him, no matter how good he is.

The Maverick is currently the United States Champion. He defended the prized title at WWE WrestleMania 40 against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. To the shock of many, Paul retained his prized title despite the odds being stacked against him.

Interestingly, Logan Paul has been very public about wanting to move to Monday Night RAW. He might see the benefits of working with Netflix, or he just wants to help the brand cross over to a new audience. Regardless, the move would make sense.

