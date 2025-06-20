4 WWE stars who could be promoted to the main roster to join Seth Rollins' faction

Seth Rollins' WWE group includes The Architect himself, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. The group added Breakker the night after WrestleMania 41, and Reed joined at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.

The group helped The Visionary in securing the Money in the Bank contract. It has had minimal success on RAW, mainly costing people opportunities to progress in the Money in the Bank or King of the Ring.

With several events coming up in the next few weeks, reports suggest that The Architect's group may be expanding. The next four stars could be promoted to WWE's main roster to join Rollins' faction on RAW.

#4. Lexis King hasn't been used in NXT lately

Lexis King started the soft transition of several former AEW stars to WWE. He joined NXT nearly two years ago, winning the Heritage Cup. King was already more well-rounded than most of the men's division due to his time on TV.

He's portrayed the smug, overconfident heel effectively, and his persona aligns with what Rollins and Heyman are building. The Wiseman also crossed paths with Brian Pillman Sr. in WCW.

With Bron Breakker as a legacy member, King could emerge as yet another WWE star with a famous wrestling parent. He truly embodies the future, which is what Rollins claims to protect.

#3. Ethan Page has loads of TV experience

If there's one star in NXT who is ready for a promotion to WWE's main roster, it's current North American Champion Ethan Page. He's worked for AEW, TNA, and NXT, playing the cowardly yet unpredictable heel.

All Ego plays mind games with his opponents, which is something this new alliance has tried to do with their enemies. Page would also serve as a strong complement to powerhouse Reed, so the faction can field a tag team to go after gold.

If they added another bruiser like Ridge Holland, it would be redundant since the faction already has Auszilla and Breakker as its powerhouses.

#2. Jaida Parker has an attitude that matches Seth Rollins' group

WWE officials have yet to add Becky Lynch to the group, despite the obvious connections. She is Rollins' real-life spouse and is currently a heel. If the group is looking to add a star for the future, many could fit the bill.

Fallon Henley and/or Jacy Jayne make sense, but they are currently involved in the NXT Women's Title scene. Jaida Parker has walked the line between heel and face, mostly embracing a loudmouth persona that gets her into most of her feuds.

She can back it up in the ring as a physical star who isn't reliant on flips and handstands like many current recruits. Parker is just one of many women who would benefit from a promotion since NXT's division is overflowing with talent.

#1. Ricky Saints could get a quick promotion to WWE's main roster

Along with Ethan Page, Ricky Saints was one of the names allegedly discussed as potential additions to Rollins' faction on RAW. He has extensive TV experience, having worked for AEW and NXT.

Saints also have great promo skills and someone Paul Heyman could mold like he did with CM Punk and other WWE stars. The former North American Champion also has ties to Cody Rhodes, with whom the faction recently crossed paths.

Using the braggadocious Saints would play mind games with Rhodes since he helped get Saints to All Elite Wrestling. The former AEW star is also more than ready for the main roster, unless he pivots to a feud for the NXT Title.

