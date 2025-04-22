4 WWE stars Seth Rollins' new faction can target next

Seth Rollins appeared in the final segment of WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 this week. The Visionary was joined by his new associate, Paul Heyman.

Ad

CM Punk interrupted the two men soon after, and a brawl broke out. Roman Reigns joined the fray and nearly speared Paul Heyman before Bron Breakker unexpectedly appeared to save the 59-year-old.

Breakker ran through The Tribal Chief and helped Rollins take down both babyfaces with the stomp. It was arguably the best segment of the night.

A new faction was introduced on RAW soon after The Visionary won his WrestleMania match, while Bron Breakker lost the United States Championship.

Ad

Trending

Check out the four WWE stars Seth Rollins’ new faction can target next on the Monday Night show.

#4. Rusev is back in WWE

Ad

Monday was officially Rusev Day as the former United States Champion made his return to WWE. He received a great response from the fans in attendance and dominated Alpha Academy member Otis.

Rusev appears ready for some big matches, and Triple H could use the new alliance to build him on RAW. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker might see the returning star as a threat and target him in the coming weeks.

Ad

A few matches between Breakker and Rusev would be a treat for fans. This angle would also keep Rollins’ faction occupied until Roman Reigns and CM Punk return for him.

#3. Penta has already faced Bron Breakker for the title

Penta has become the ultimate babyface star on RAW. He had a great WrestleMania debut, where many expected him to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

Triple H could use Penta’s babyface character to build a compelling storyline that can elevate the former AEW star. He could come across the new heel faction and work his way to undo them.

Bron Breakker has already been in a rivalry with Penta. He could continue the rivalry, and Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman could help the former Intercontinental Champion emerge victorious.

#2. Finn Balor and Seth Rollins go way back

Ad

Finn Balor failed to win the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. Instead, his faction-mate Dominik Mysterio pinned him to take the title home.

All is not well between the two stars, even though they are still part of The Judgment Day. WWE fans could see Finn Balor turn babyface soon and leave the faction. That could also see him defeat Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title.

Following his victory, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker could chase The Prince. They could target him, and Breakker could look to win back the title to strengthen the new faction.

Ad

#1. Jey Uso is the biggest fish on RAW

Ad

Seth Rollins is the top star in WWE, according to Paul Heyman. All he is missing now is the top title around his waist.

SmackDown’s top championship is currently held by John Cena, who is playing a heel character. Meanwhile, Jey Uso holds the World Heavyweight Championship and does not have a clear opponent in sight.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker could target Jey Uso and help him become an even stronger babyface champion on RAW. The Visionary could aim to take the title away from Jey before Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn join him for a short Bloodline reunion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ali Akber Habib Ali Akber Habib is a former club cricketer who loves to watch and write about Cricket and Wrestling. He has been writing for Sportskeeda since September 2018.



He's written for Point Cricket and ET Sports & Entertainment in the past and manages his own Travel Blog. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.