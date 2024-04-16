4 WWE stars who still need to finish their story following Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania win

In a heartwarming WrestleMania moment, Cody Rhodes finished his story by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship. The American Nightmare finally defeated Roman Reigns, making good on his promise to secure the title his father, Dusty Rhodes, couldn't win.

The 2-time Royal Rumble winner accomplished his goal and fulfilled his destiny. While most WWE programming in recent months has revolved around Rhodes' story and The Bloodline, many similar angles were, and still are brewing in the background.

Several narratives are yet to reach their climax. On that note, let's look at 4 WWE stars who still need to finish their story.

#4. Sheamus still has to win the Intercontinental Championship

Sheamus will certainly enter the Hall of Fame one day as a first-ballot inductee. The Celtic Warrior is one of the most diligent and underrated performers of his generation and continues to perform at an elite level today.

The Irishman has won multiple World Championships, US Titles, and Tag Team Gold alongside different partners. He has also won the Royal Rumble and Money in The Bank briefcase. However, the prestigious Intercontinental Championship has eluded Sheamus.

As one of the hardest workers in the ring, it comes as a surprise that Sheamus is yet to hold WWE's workhorse championship. The Celtic Warrior has undertaken the responsibility to win the belt and become a Grand Slam Champion.

Pursuing the IC Title led him to a critically acclaimed feud with Gunther, which saw a 5-star classic at Clash at the Castle in September 2022. Yet, despite his endearing and remarkable efforts, Sheamus was unsuccessful in multiple attempts.

He returned to RAW upon an eight-month hiatus due to a serious injury. With a focused attitude and renewed aggression, Sheamus could restart his pursuit of the IC Title, and potentially become Grand Slam Champion this time around.

#3. Jey Uso is yet to conquer Roman Reigns and become The Tribal Chief

If Roman Reigns wasn't The Tribal Chief and Head of The Table, the honorable position may have gone to Jey Uso, The Right-Hand Man instrumental in making The Bloodline a formidable force.

However, "Main Event" Jey Uso never truly reached that level. He came super close at SummerSlam 2023 when he nearly defeated his cousin, Reigns, in Tribal Combat only for Jimmy to cost him the biggest match of his career.

At WrestleMania XL, Jey defeated Jimmy on Night One and helped Cody Rhodes defeat Reigns the next day. He got his revenge on The Bloodline, but his wish to head the family remains a bone of contention because he never defeated The Tribal Chief in a singles competition.

WWE could revisit Reigns vs. Jey somewhere down the line: this time with no shenanigans, so that The Bloodline could have a definitive leader.

#2. Former WWE Champion John Cena hasn't won a singles match in 6 years

Michael Cole proudly calls John Cena "The Greatest of All Time." While this tagline is certainly up for debate, Cena certainly has the accomplishments to make the conversation and The Cenation would gladly agree with Cole.

However, Cena has not nearly been as great in the last few years. JBL called him "Big Match John" in his prime, but the 16-time World Champion hasn't won a singles match in WWE since April 2018, when he defeated Triple H at The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

The Leader of The Cenation has won Tag Team matches. He recently surprised the WWE Universe by teaming up with Awesome Truth to defeat Judgment Day on the night After WrestleMania. His last singles match was an embarrassment.

Solo Sikoa ruthlessly defeated John Cena at Crown Jewel in November 2023. In the same year, he lost to Austin Theory in the opening match of WrestleMania 39.

His career is certainly winding down, and he will likely win one big singles match before hanging his boots up for good. Who will his opponent be and when will the massive win occur? Only time will tell, but fans can expect the losing streak to be at the forefront of Cena's next program.

#1. Roman Reigns needs to receive closure from Seth Rollins

On June 2, 2014, Seth Rollins stabbed Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose in the back, breaking up The Shield in one of the most surprising and heartbreaking betrayals in WWE history.

Ten years later, all 3 men are major players in the pro wrestling industry. Rollins and Reigns are 2 of the greatest WWE has to offer, while AEW has revolved around Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose.

Despite their enormous success as singles stars, it seems as if neither man has moved on from Rollins' betrayal, especially Roman Reigns. Nowhere was his emotional torment more visible than WrestleMania XL.

The Tribal Chief only lost to Rhodes because he chose to seek revenge against Rollins, who had donned The Shield ring gear and presented him with an opportunity to break his back with a steel chair. Reigns hasn't moved on, and WWE needs to build this angle when he is ready to return.

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins has enormous potential. There is plenty of history to play with in this program, and it should end with Reigns getting his closure.

