4 WWE stars who could be the third member of The Rock's alliance

The Rock put the entire WWE roster on notice when he made a life-changing offer for Cody Rhodes. It was eventually turned down by The American Nightmare, only for John Cena to take it. Interestingly, more superstars might join the unlikely alliance soon.

The Rock's WWE return and position on TKO's Board of Directors caused many changes in the Stamford-based promotion. Most recently, he attempted to recruit the Undisputed Champion under his wing to become a corporate champion. As mentioned above, Rhodes turned the offer down, only for John Cena to take it. Due to The Brahma Bull's influence and connections in the wrestling world and mainstream media, it wouldn't be a shock if other superstars also took the offer.

For this list, we will look at four WWE stars who could be the third member of The Rock's new alliance:

#4. The Rock and Drew McIntyre have a lot of history with each other

Drew McIntyre may be one of WWE's biggest stars today, but he wasn't always at the top of the card. However, one person who always believed in him was The Final Boss. Rock even named The Scottish Warrior the next big thing in 2019. The Hollywood actor even played a role in the former World Champion's recent contract renewal.

McIntyre has targeted The OG Bloodline since last year, and although The Final Boss is also part of that wrestling dynasty, McIntyre can make an exception and side with The People's Champion to gain more leverage and finally get his hands on another World Championship.

#3. Roman Reigns and The Rock can continue tagging together

The Brahma Bull and Roman Reigns were initially slated to face each other at WrestleMania XL, but plans changed after fans voiced support for Cody Rhodes. The supposed rivalry between the cousins turned into a partnership, and it seems like that can also continue this year.

The Final Boss acknowledged Roman as The Tribal Chief on RAW's Netflix debut despite initial thoughts of them feuding. Now, Roman Reigns is feuding with CM Punk and Seth Rollins, who are also former rivals of The Brahma Bull. With this in mind, The Tribal Chief can ask for assistance from his cousin.

#2. Jacob Fatu might have impressed The Rock in the past few months

Solo Sikoa was absent for a while after losing to Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix debut. Jacob Fatu began his dominance and has been wreaking havoc on SmackDown's roster since then. Due to his impressive performance lately, he may have gotten the attention of The Brahma Bull.

Although The Final Boss and Roman's partnership is still on the positive side, The Brahma Bull might already be looking into possible successors for the future of the Anoa'i family. Due to the impressive performances of Fatu, he might be the next star in line to represent the family.

#1. Paul Heyman has worked with the Anoa'i family for a long time

One WWE name who worked a long time with the Anoa'i family is Paul Heyman. His history with the wrestling dynasty began with The Headshrinkers, and he's still associated with the family to this date as Roman Reigns's Wiseman. Since The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss are on the same side, the former might allow his Wiseman to ally with the latter.

Heyman has helped Reigns rise on WWE's roster and is the mastermind behind the many achievements of The Bloodline. Due to this, The Final Boss can hire him to make decisions on his behalf and monitor what is happening in his absence.

