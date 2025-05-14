4 WWE stars who can retire John Cena

With John Cena in the middle of his Farewell Tour, several names are being thrown into the mix for The Cenation Leader to face before he retires as an in-ring WWE Superstar. John Cena has crossed paths with several stars since beginning his Farewell Tour at the beginning of this year. He has thus far feuded with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. He has also found himself some unlikely allies like The Rock and Travis Scott.

While these people are important in The Last Real Champion's career, the person who will hold the most importance will be the one who retires him at the end of this year. Interestingly, several familiar and new faces in WWE might be the ones to have this honor.

In this list, we will look at four WWE stars who can retire John Cena:

#4. Gunther vs. John Cena is a dream bout for fans

Although many wanted to see John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, another match that The Last Real Champion could have been involved in was against Gunther. Although The Ring General isn't a World Heavyweight Champion anymore, it can still be an interesting bout.

Though Gunther's and John's wrestling styles are completely different, an intense matchup against the Austrian will be a fitting way for The Franchise Player to draw curtains on his in-ring career.

#3. Cody Rhodes can finally put an end to John Cena

At WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cena, making the latter a record-breaking 17-time World Champion. Just for this reason alone, The American Nightmare can be the perfect person to end John's career.

John and Cody share a long history. Although The Last Real Champion helped Rhodes last year at WrestleMania, he became the reason why the 39-year-old lost the title this year. Additionally, The American Nightmare has been compared to Cena multiple times since returning to WWE in 2022. Due to all this, Cody can prove that he is better than John by retiring the Hollywood megastar.

#2. Chad Gable would be an interesting pick

Another star who has been compared to The Cenation Leader is Chad Gable. The American Made leader has been making the rounds in recent months, and while he has not always been in the spotlight, fans know his wrestling skills will always guarantee a fun and exciting match.

A feud with Cena will do wonders for Chad's career, proving that he is ready to be in the world title picture.

#1. Bron Breakker might have already made a case about being a worthy opponent

One of the most talked-about moments on RAW after WrestleMania 41 was Bron Breakker aligning with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. The former NXT Champion was already a big star on the main roster, but this new faction can elevate him to the next level in the coming months.

Rollins can pull a lot of strings as a multi-time World Champion, while Heyman's backstage connections will guarantee him a top spot on the roster. Due to this, once the time comes, Breakker can even be picked by the Undisputed WWE Champion himself as his final in-ring opponent.

