There's only one man who can be John Cena's final WWE opponent

John Cena defeated Randy Orton for the final time at Backlash 2025 and has already begun his next feud. However, somehow, that was not the biggest news about him and his WWE career from this weekend.

Ad

Shortly after his big win over The Viper, it was revealed by WCVB that Cena's last-ever match will take place in Boston, Massachusetts, in December. It is set to be at Saturday Night's Main Event, with December 13th floated as the likely date.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

So, with that in mind, there has been a ton of talk of who will retire John Cena. While an argument can be made for a lot of WWE Superstars, only one can be given this opportunity. That man needs to be Bron Breakker for a variety of reasons.

With his final match with Randy Orton being blown off in May, the company has made it clear that Cena's final months won't necessarily rely on nostalgia. A short program with R-Truth, along with feuds against CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, could follow soon. However, expect 'The Last Real Champion' to drop his Undisputed WWE Title by the end of the summer.

Ad

Once that happens, John Cena needs to turn babyface. He has already teased a shift. It's the most natural course of action and what the Hollywood star is most comfortable doing. One heartfelt promo is all it will take for the fans to forgive him for breaking up with them.

After that, Cena must put his working boots on like it's 2015 all over again. No more wasting time, no more ruining wrestling. His last few months need to be dedicated to tomorrow's main eventers. He can have matches against the likes of Carmelo Hayes, Dominik Mysterio, and even Chad Gable after he is finally unmasked.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, as mentioned above, one man stands above all of WWE's biggest choices to retire John Cena. Paul Heyman himself handpicked Bron Breakker to become a megastar. The former Intercontinental Champion has secured his future by partnering up with The Wiseman and Seth Rollins.

Bron Breakker's road to retiring John Cena

So, we've explained why Bron Breakker is the perfect option to end John Cena's career. But how will he get there? These could be an interesting few months for the second-generation freak.

Ad

After destroying CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn - proof that WWE sees the world in him - things can only get better. Breakker will likely team with Seth Rollins in a few big matches, as the company's biggest babyfaces all want revenge for their ribs being destroyed.

Ad

Singles matches against Punk and Reigns could follow. A clean win over The Best in the World, potentially at SummerSlam, would be huge for Breakker. He can carry that momentum into personally challenging John Cena to step up to him, instead of it being the other way around. The 17-time world champion being the underdog in his final match sounds like a great story waiting to happen.

Also, depending on whether The Rock is bothered to show up, Seth Rollins' trio of terror can sell their souls to The Final Boss. This would put a narrative bow on his role in John Cena's heel turn. Regardless, Bron Breakker is the man who puts The Cenation Leader down for good. It's an investment and a pretty solid one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More