4 WWE stars who could jump ship to AEW after WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 proved to be a memorable event for many top stars, but a few may be planning to move to AEW soon. The Show of Shows in Las Vegas hosted some of the biggest matches of the year to entertain fans. Jey Uso, IYO SKY, Tiffany Stratton, and John Cena were among the biggest winners of the two-night event.

Meanwhile, some top WWE Superstars missed out on big opportunities at WrestleMania. Hence, they may be contemplating their future with a move to the rival promotion on the table.

Many AEW stars have benefited from moving to WWE over the years. Meanwhile, some have had a good time heading to Tony Khan’s promotion in recent years.

Check out the four WWE stars who could jump ship to AEW after WrestleMania 41:

#4. Bayley was robbed of a big match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Bayley was one of the biggest WWE stars who didn't wrestle at WrestleMania 41. She was scheduled for a tag team title match alongside Lyra Valkyria, but the creative team wrote her out of it with a storyline injury ahead of the first night of The Showcase of The Immortals.

Bayley recently expressed her frustration at being left out of the ‘Mania card on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast. She worked hard all year to get the spot that was eventually taken away from her at the last moment.

The Role Model could jump ship to AEW and join her longtime friend Mercedes Mone. She could become a top name in the Tony Khan-led promotion and carry the company’s loaded female roster in the right direction.

#3. AJ Styles could follow some of his peers to AEW

AJ Styles faced Logan Paul in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. He was the favorite to win the contest. Karrion Kross interfered in the match to help The Phenomenal One. However, the former WWE Champion refused to hit Paul with the brass knuckles and ultimately lost the match.

The Phenomenal One will likely continue his rivalry with Kross before turning heel. However, it looks like WWE doesn’t have a major plan for the veteran. Fans could see him head in the same direction as Adam Copeland and Christian Cage and turn All Elite before his retirement.

Styles could feature in some top rivalries in the Jacksonville-based promotion and possibly even win the AEW World Title. That could be a good way for him to end his career.

#2 & #1. Karrion Kross and Scarlett are struggling to go big under Triple H's creative leadership

Karrion Kross is another superstar who doesn’t seem too happy with the way the creative team has handled him. The RAW Superstar recently expressed his frustrations on the WrestleMania Recap show after being left out of the match card for The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Scarlett hasn't done much on the main roster other than work alongside her husband.

The Herald of Doomsday may quit the company if the creative team fails to put him in a top storyline. The couple could move to AEW, where Tony Khan could utilize them in a much better way.

Kross is among many top names who haven’t gotten what they deserve on the main roster. Many fans believe that he should be part of a bigger storyline. It will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for him and Scarlett this summer.

