4 WWE stars who got only one world title shot and failed

Becoming a world champion is the biggest feat a wrestler can achieve in WWE. It's the dream of every young star to win a world title and solidify their status in the Sports Entertainment giant.

However, not everyone gets consistent shots at the top prize. There are several WWE stars who received just one shot at a world title during their respective stints with the Stamford-based promotion.

In this article, we will discuss four WWE stars who got only one world title shot and failed to emerge victorious:

#4. Spike Dudley

Spike Dudley is currently a semi-retired professional wrestler who is popularly known for his WWE run from 2001 to 2005.

Soon after making his debut in the Stamford-based promotion, Spike joined hands with Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley and was mainly used as an enhancement talent. However, during his stint with Extreme Championship Wrestling, Spike clashed with Mike Awesome for the ECW World Heavyweight Championship at the 2000 Guilty as Charged PPV.

However, the 54-year-old star failed to win the match. This was the only time he got a world title shot.

#3. Brian Kendrick

Brian Kendrick is majorly known for his several stints with the Sports Entertainment giant. He was a part of the Cruiserweight division. The former tag team champion was primarily a part of 205 Live in his last stint.

However, during his second stint with the company from 2005 to 2009, Brian had an elusive shot at a world title shot at Unforgiven 2008. Here, he wrestled in a Championship Scramble Match for the WWE Title against Jeff Hardy, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and eventual winner Triple H.

#2. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella

Santino Marella is popularly known for his incredible character work as a comedic act in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut during the 2000s and the 2010s. Despite having a relatively good tenure with the company, the former Intercontinental and US Champion never won a world title.

He came close to becoming a world champion only once, but it resulted in a failed effort. This happened when Marella won a battle royal on SmackDown. This victory resulted in his inclusion in the 2012 Elimination Chamber Match in place of Randy Orton, who had been ruled out due to concussion-related issues. The gimmick match was contested for the World Heavyweight Title.

The erstwhile Daniel Bryan defeated him, Wade Barrett, Cody Rhodes, The Big Show, and The Great Khali to retain the title.

#1. PAC (FKA Neville)

The erstwhile Neville is currently a part of All Elite Wrestling, where he performs under the ring name PAC. During his run in World Wrestling Entertainment from 2012 to 2018, he once received a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins.

The match took place on the August 3, 2015, edition of RAW. In this match, the English professional wrestler shocked the world by pushing The Visionary to his limits. However, despite his valiant effort, Rollins retained the title. This proved to be the only world title shot he received in the Stamford-based company.

