Former Shield member to cost Seth Rollins his match; top star's wife to return? 3 stars who can come back at WWE RAW in Madison Square Garden

This week’s WWE RAW is set to take place at Madison Square Garden. The show's highlight will be an epic Steel Cage Match featuring Seth Rollins against CM Punk.

The episode will further escalate the excitement leading up to The Grandest Stage of Them All, with even more matches being announced. Rhea Ripley will make an appearance following her loss of the Women’s World Championship to IYO SKY. Plus, AJ Styles is also featured on the lineup.

What will transpire on this week’s edition of WWE RAW? Which star could make their long-awaited return? Here are three stars who could come back on the show.

3. Former Shield member Roman Reigns could return and cost Seth Rollins

The Original Tribal Chief hasn't been on TV since the 2025 Royal Rumble. That’s when Seth Rollins took him out after he got eliminated. Rollins and Reigns were battling it out by the ropes, trying to toss each other over, when CM Punk came in and sent them both packing. In a fit of rage, the former World Heavyweight Champion went after Reigns, leaving him out of action.

The former Shield member could finally return on WWE RAW in Madison Square Garden. Imagine him crashing into the ring during the intense showdown between Seth and Punk, throwing a wrench into Rollins' chances of victory. The arena would erupt in a frenzy if the former Big Dog made a jaw-dropping return to settle the score.

The 39-year-old's return would amp up the intensity of an already fierce rivalry. It would make this storyline one of the most talked about as we head into WrestleMania 41.

2. Becky Lynch could return to cost CM Punk

Becky Lynch was speculated to make her comeback during the first WWE RAW on Netflix, but she hasn't shown up yet. She could finally grace fans with her presence to help her husband win the Steel Cage Match against CM Punk.

The 38-year-old's name has come up a lot during the heated exchanges between the Second City Saint and The Visionary. Just last week, the Chicago native called out the five-time Women’s World Champion, telling her to get her partner in check.

This might suggest that The Man could play a role in this feud soon, possibly during this week’s WWE RAW. In an unexpected turn of events, the Irish Superstar might return to help her husband take on The Best in the World. She could join forces with The Visionary, turning heel in the process.

1. Big E could return on WWE RAW

On the December 2, 2024, episode of WWE RAW, The New Day was set to celebrate a decade of being together. Many fans expected them to split on the anniversary since they weren’t on the same page. But instead, Big E made an appearance to help his buddies reconnect and get back on track.

The New Day guys were upset with the former WWE champ for getting hurt and not being around when they needed him. They later kicked the 39-year-old out of the faction. Ever since then, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been throwing shade at their old buddy. This week on WWE RAW, he might finally come back to have a face-off with them.

While he isn't yet cleared to wrestle, he could step in as an on-screen character to help push the storyline along. The veteran recently shared some optimism about making a comeback in the ring. While it's still uncertain what his future holds, there's no doubt about the mark he has left on WWE and the New Day's legacy.

