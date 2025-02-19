4 WWE stars who have won multiple Elimination Chamber matches

The Elimination Chamber match debuted at Survivor Series 2002. It was introduced by Eric Bischoff, and the concept was created by Triple H.

The Chamber match has historically been held for world titles. A notable exception includes Austin Theory defending the United States Championship inside the chain-linked steel structure.

In recent years, the bout has been used to determine the challengers to world titles at WrestleMania, as is the case with the matches scheduled for March 2025.

Although several stars have set foot inside the steel structure, few have won. Furthermore, an elite group of superstars has won the Chamber match multiple times.

#4 Triple H has won the Elimination Chamber match four times

As the creator of the match, Triple H always had an added advantage every time he participated because he arguably knew the structure and the concept better than anyone else.

The Game has won the Elimination Chamber four times in his illustrious career. His first victory came at SummerSlam 2003, where he defeated Goldberg, Kevin Nash, Chris Jericho, Shawn Michaels, and Randy Orton to retain the World Heavyweight Title.

At New Year's Revolution 2005, The Game won the vacant World Heavyweight Championship inside the Chamber with Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee.

Three years later, at No Way Out 2008, The King of Kings defeated Chris Jericho, Jeff Hardy, JBL, Shawn Michaels, and Umaga to earn a world title shot at WrestleMania 24, where he faced John Cena and Randy Orton.

The following year, at No Way Out 2009, The Cerebral Assasin won the WWE Championship inside the Chamber, setting up his singles bout with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 25.

#3 John Cena has won three Chamber matches

John Cena will step inside the Elimination Chamber for the last time in Toronto, but The Champ has already enjoyed much success inside the steel structure, albeit with short-lived celebrations.

At New Year's Revolution 2006, Cena retained the WWE Championship against Kurt Angle, Kane, Shawn Michaels, Chris Masters, and Carlito. After a brutal and bloody war, Edge infamously cashed in his Money in The Bank contract to capture the gold.

The Leader of the Cenation won the WWE Title four years later inside the steel structure by last pinning Triple H. However, the celebration was short-lived as Vince McMahon introduced Batista, who made quick work of Cena.

The following year, Cena finally got a proper celebration upon winning the chamber by last pinning CM Punk to book a date with The Miz at WrestleMania 27 for the WWE Championship.

#2 Daniel Bryan has also prevailed inside the Elimination Chamber thrice

Bryan Danielson, known to WWE fans as Daniel Bryan, has had a remarkable wrestling career. A testament to his greatness is three victories inside the Chamber.

Danielson's first win came on the Road to WrestleMania 28, where he defeated Big Show, The Great Khali, Wade Barrett, Cody Rhodes, and Santino Marella to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. At the time, The American Dragon was a top heel.

Seven years later, Bryan again entered the Elimination Chamber as a heel WWE Champion, having turned his back on fans and introducing an eco-friendly version of the title.

He outlasted Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, and Kofi Kingston. Ironically, this win came in the middle of "KofiMania," where fans firmly backed Kingston against Bryan.

In the Thunderdome Era, Bryan once again fought bravely to clinch a massive victory. He earned a championship shot against Roman Reigns by overcoming Cesaro, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn. Unfortunately, Reigns made quick work of Bryan.

#1 Drew McIntyre has two wins to his name inside the Chamber

Drew McIntyre will again enter the Men's Elimination Chamber this year with a prime opportunity to win his third Chamber bout. McIntyre's previous two victories were amazing to witness.

Last year, The Scottish Warrior booked his ticket to WrestleMania XL by defeating a stacked field featuring Randy Orton, Logan Paul, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and LA Knight.

In The ThunderDome Era, in February 2021, McIntyre retained the WWE Championship inside the Chamber against AJ Styles, Sheamus, Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, and Jeff Hardy. However, his celebration was cut short as Bobby Lashley pounced on him, leaving McIntyre vulnerable to a cash-in by The Miz.

