4 WWE Superstars who could replace Randy Orton as Riddle's partner

RK-Bro, the unlikely successful duo of Riddle and Randy Orton, has consistently been a highlight of WWE programming over the past year. The duo have won the RAW Tag-Team Championships twice and are beloved by fans worldwide.

However, the Apex Predator suffered a back injury which has put him out of action for the foreseeable future. All immediate plans, including a rumored clash with Roman Reigns at this year's SummerSlam, have been shelved as his injury has gotten worse than initially anticipated.

Orton's absence has forced his friend to fight alone. While Riddle has undoubtedly impressed everyone as a singles competitor, WWE may choose to find him another tag-team partner, and this listicle explores four such individuals.

#4 Shinsuke Nakamura has proven to be a valuable ally to Riddle

The Original Bro has been a thorn in the Bloodline's path for the past two months. Except for Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre, only Shinsuke Nakamura has dared to step up to SmackDown's most dominant stable.

With Orton on the shelf, Nakamura and Riddle teamed up to step up to The Usos. The Artist and the Original Bro also earned a shot at the tag-team championships but were unsuccessful due to outside assistance from Sami Zayn.

The King of Strong Style has also struggled to stay popular with his partner, Rick Boogs, who is out due to injury. Orton is also injured. From a storyline perspective, Riddle and Nakamura also have some familiar rivals. So, a short-term alliance between the two stars makes sense.

#3 Madcap Moss

Madcap Moss has a bright future ahead of him.

Madcap Moss may be on the verge of a singles push. The winner of the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has steadily risen in the ranks and gained considerable momentum. Moss recently defeated Happy Corbin back-to-back in two premium live event match-ups.

However, before he can finally break out as a singles star, it would be smart to have another short-lived tag-team run, but with a more appreciative and experienced performer. Riddle would make a decent partner for Moss as the Original Bro, unlike Corbin, who is highly loyal and devout.

#2 R-Truth

R-Truth is one amazing character.

Riddle is one of the most amusing and entertaining characters on the WWE roster. His flamboyant and nonchalant attitude has a certain appeal, which has allowed him to connect with the fans on a deeper level. R-Truth may be one of the funniest characters of all time and can still engage with the audience nearly as well as the Original Bro.

WWE loves to effectively incorporate comedy into their segments and matches, which is why characters like Riddle and Truth have stayed relevant. Given their character-based similarities, pairing them together seems only natural. The humorous segments the two stars can put together will probably entertain fans.

Moreover, the 50-year-old veteran is nearing the end of his career, and one last tag run with a similar character gives him a final opportunity to shine again. Truth has also expressed his desire to form a tag-team with the former NXT North American Champion.

#1 Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior prefers to walk alone but has formed makeshift alliances in the past. Riddle and Drew McIntyre have teamed together to face the Bloodline, and the two men seem to enjoy working with each other. Therefore, a tag team with the former RAW Tag Team Champion is not out of the question.

A star of McIntyre's caliber can quickly fill the massive void that Orton's injury left in the Original Bro's life. The former WWE Champion is a powerful force and an established Superstar that can match much of the Viper's talents and skills.

Furthermore, their contrasting styles would make for an intriguing tag-team combination. McIntyre uses more of a power-based game, while the Original Bro adopts a more technical and athletic approach to his offense. Their opposing methods will strike the perfect blend of power, speed, technique, and athleticism that a successful tag-team requires.

