4 WWE Superstars who can defeat Bron Breakker and become the new Intercontinental Champion

Bron Breakker defeated Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam to become the new Intercontinental Champion. He further solidified his reign by beating Zayn in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match on RAW a few weeks ago.

Breakker has been dominant since arriving on RAW and is expected to hold the title for some time. Currently, a tournament is underway to determine his next challenger.

Below are four WWE Superstars who could potentially dethrone Bron Breakker to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#4. Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed has been on a tear through the Monday Night RAW roster for the past few weeks. He has showcased his ruthless side by taking out some of the top stars, including Seth Rollins, The Miz, R-Truth, and Braun Strowman.

Trending

Reed has gained significant momentum, making him one of the must-watch superstars on RAW. Unfortunately, the star is currently out of action after testing positive for COVID-19, which forced him to be withdrawn from the ongoing Intercontinental Championship tournament. Hence, he will certainly have a strong case to challenge Bron Breakker for the IC title once he returns.

#3. Sheamus

Expand Tweet

The Celtic Warrior is currently one of the best wrestlers in the world, delivering banger after banger. The only title Sheamus has not won in his illustrious career has been the Intercontinental Championship. He has been chasing the title for the last couple of years and will be expected to be in the title picture in the months to come.

Although he lost the Triple Threat match for the #1 Contender for the IC Title, an Intercontinental Championship win sometime in 2025 will be well deserved.

#2. Jey Uso

Expand Tweet

'Main Event' Jey Uso has made it clear that he wants to win his first-ever singles title in WWE. He has now set his sights on the Intercontinental Championship and is one of the final four competitors in the ongoing tournament to determine Bron Breakker's next challenger.

A feud between the two has already been teased on RAW over the past few weeks. It will be interesting to see if Jey can dethrone Bron Breakker to become the new champion.

#1. John Cena can become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE

Expand Tweet

John Cena is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE stars of all time. He is a 16-time World Champion and has accomplished nearly everything there is to achieve in the world of professional wrestling. However, much like Sheamus, one title has eluded him- the iconic Intercontinental Championship.

The Leader of the Cenation recently announced that 2025 will be his final year as an in-ring competitor before retiring. Returning to capture the only title he's never held and facing one of the rising stars of the next generation in Bron Breakker would be an incredible moment to witness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sting returning for another match? Details HERE.