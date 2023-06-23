4 WWE Superstars Carlito can attack after his return; an enormous betrayal?

Is Carlito returning to WWE? Based on recent reports, not only is the former United States Champion set to return, but he'll be doing it in a big way. According to PWInsider, Carlito could be set to appear on the July 7th edition of SmackDown from Madison Square Garden.

The report should be taken strictly as a rumor, but Carlito has recently appeared on World Wrestling Entertainment programming. He interfered in one of the biggest matches at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

The 44-year-old helped Bad Bunny fight off Damian Priest and The Judgment Day, joining the Latino World Order. Technically, the group is comprised of Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Santos Escobar, though Savio Vega, Carlito, and Bad Bunny joined for at least one night.

Given Carlito's reputation isn't particularly pure, there's no telling what the Puerto Rican star may do upon his reported return. Attacking stars out of the blue isn't out of character for him. In fact, he will almost certainly target somebody, and this article will dive into who the four most likely candidates are from the blue brand.

Below are four WWE Superstars Carlito can attack if he returns to Madison Square Garden.

#4. Carlito could attempt to win the WWE United States Championship

Austin Theory

Austin Theory is an extremely arrogant superstar. He started his career on the indie wrestling scene and later found some success on NXT, but he reached a new level on Monday Night RAW. While on the brand, Theory won the United States Championship twice.

Theory was moved to Friday Night SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft where he continues to reign as the United States Champion. He's held the belt since November and defeated legendary names such as John Cena and Rey Mysterio.

Carlito is no stranger to the United States Championship. He won the belt in his first match on the main roster in 2004 when he defeated John Cena. How perfect would it be for the Puerto Rican veteran to replicate that same success and dethrone Austin upon returning?

#3. He could attack the cocky Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller is as cocky as Austin Theory, despite managing to accomplish less thus far in WWE. While Theory has held a few titles, Waller is yet to capture gold. Despite that, he has the confidence and bravado of a 10-time world champion.

Since joining WWE's main roster, Waller is yet actually to compete. He's had video packages showcasing his skillset, but otherwise, he's been strictly used for his verbal ability. Grayson has been paired up with numerous top stars on his talk show, but that's it.

A perfect first match back in the company could be with Carlito. The former United States Champion could be a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect and ultimately hit the Australian with a Backstabber. This could then lead to the two feuding.

#2. Carlito could shockingly betray Rey Mysterio & the Latino World Order

PW Chronicle



Rey Mysterio, Legado del Fantasma, Carlito, Savio Vega, and Bad Bunny all together in the middle of the ring.



What. A. Moment.

#WWEBacklash Bringing back the LWO was one of WWE’s greatest decisions as of late, especially for nights like tonight.Rey Mysterio, Legado del Fantasma, Carlito, Savio Vega, and Bad Bunny all together in the middle of the ring.What. A. Moment. Bringing back the LWO was one of WWE’s greatest decisions as of late, especially for nights like tonight.Rey Mysterio, Legado del Fantasma, Carlito, Savio Vega, and Bad Bunny all together in the middle of the ring. What. A. Moment. 👏 #WWEBacklash https://t.co/gLEUbnjwgh

Carlito's return at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico was a thrill for fans in attendance and watching worldwide. He received a large pop from the live crowd, especially as he revealed himself to be a member of the Latino World Order.

While he hasn't been seen with the group since he'll likely reunite with his friends upon returning to WWE. Savio Vega and Bad Bunny may not be around often enough to become full-time members of the LWO, but Carlito could and should.

Still, many believe that the former Intercontinental Champion is better suited as a heel. As a result, he may betray his teammates shortly after returning.

Specifically, he may attack Rey Mysterio and either attempt to take over the stable or lead his own group. Perhaps he will be joined by his family members Primo and Epico if they are to re-sign too.

#1. He could target The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns is the top star in WWE. He's the biggest and most notable name in pro wrestling, aside from maybe Brock Lesnar, and has been for several years. Nobody on the full-time roster comes close to matching his star aura.

Beyond being a star, Roman is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He's held the Universal Championship for 1,000+ days and remains the most dominant champion of the modern era. Still, being so dominant has a major drawback.

The Tribal Chief has defeated most stars who are realistic challengers for the belt. Carlito could be interesting, as he's a former mid-card champion and a ring veteran.

With his popularity and veteran wisdom, could he be a top-level challenger for The Head Of The Table? Given how fans are reacting to his potential signing, it could be a big-time bout.

