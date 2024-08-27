4 WWE Superstars CM Punk must face after Drew McIntyre

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are currently embroiled in arguably the hottest WWE feud of 2024. After finally locking horns at SummerSlam under Seth Rollins' not-so-watchful eye, the duo is set for a Strap Match in a much-anticipated sequel. Their Bash in Berlin battle is unlikely to be the end of the matter, though, with the acclaimed feud potentially stretching to Bad Blood and beyond.

Their rivalry can't go on forever, however, so it's bound to come to an end sometime, most likely before WrestleMania 41 season. This will leave both men free to seek fights elsewhere and maybe chase gold. Punk, in particular, will be interesting to follow after his feud with The Scottish Warrior, given the number of dream feuds he has yet to explore since returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

Here are four massive WWE feuds CM Punk must have after Drew McIntyre.

#4 CM Punk must face Gunther after finishing up with Drew McIntyre

Since returning to WWE, CM Punk has been a regular presence in the World Heavyweight Title scene. Before being injured, he seemed set to challenge Seth Rollins for the gold at WrestleMania XL. When The Show of Shows came around, he cost Drew McIntyre his newly won title. He then cost The Scottish Warrior his hometown rematch and Money in the Bank cash-in to further their feud.

One of Punk's main reasons for returning was to win gold, and the World Heavyweight Title is held by Gunther, widely regarded as the current best wrestler in the world. Who would bet against The Second City Saint making a beeline for The Ring General right after settling grievances with McIntyre? The Voice of the Voiceless could kill two birds with one stone by beating the Imperium leader.

#3 CM Punk and Seth Rollins have a mountain of unfinished business

Seth Rollins originally seemed set to be CM Punk's first opponent back in WWE upon the latter's 2023 return. The groundwork had been laid through a series of explosive promo battles before Punk got injured, forcing a creative pivot. New fuel was thrown on the fire when The Visionary officiated his nemesis' SummerSlam loss to Drew McIntyre and received a GTS for his troubles.

The Architect is currently out due to a vicious Bronson Reed attack, but it's worth noting that he was looking for a fight with the former AEW champion when it happened. When he returns, not only will he be out for revenge on Reed, but he'll likely be after The Second City Saint as well. Many fancy this for WrestleMania 41, and given the talent and animosity involved, it's hard to argue with the idea.

#2 Punk and Cena need to have one more match on the latter's WWE farewell tour

John Cena is arguably CM Punk's greatest rival in WWE and beyond. Between 2011 and 2012, the duo forged arguably the best face-heel dynamic the business had seen since Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper, dividing fans down the middle with their opposite philosophies. Their magnificent chemistry in the ring was the cherry on top, creating arguably the best feud of the 2010s.

With Cena now set for a farewell tour, many fans are dying to see them face off at least once more before The Champ hangs it up. Not only would it be a nostalgic treat for fans who grew up watching them, but their evergreen chemistry means it would be a great contest. These two legends locking horns again could generate one of the most electric atmospheres of 2025.

#1 Roman Reigns might be CM Punk's biggest potential opponent in WWE today

Punk has only faced Roman Reigns once in singles action [Image from wwe.com]

CM Punk's first SmackDown promo after returning to WWE saw him tease multiple blockbuster feuds. The Voice of the Voiceless mentioned Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes, but one name turned more heads than the rest: Roman Reigns. Not only was The Tribal Chief a reigning record-breaking champion, but he also had Punk's former manager Paul Heyman in his corner.

The two men have only ever had one televised singles match and have a decade's worth of reported backstage heat. This makes a potential clash between them a dream feud, one good enough to headline any event. Whether they lock horns over Paul Heyman, for professional rivalry or due to real-life animosity, CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns must happen when The Second City Saint is finished with Drew McIntyre.

