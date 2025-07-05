4 WWE Superstars who could cost Gunther the World Heavyweight Title against Goldberg

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will take place in about a week. The show will be the fourth edition of the series since it returned last December and the third to take place in 2025.

So far, several matches have been confirmed for the big show. For example, LA Knight will go one-on-one with Seth Rollins for the first time. Additionally, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre will clash.

The biggest match of the show is for the World Heavyweight Championship. Goldberg, in what will likely be his final match ever, will challenge Gunther for the coveted title.

While the match will be interesting to watch, there is a chance that somebody could interfere and cost The Ring General the World Heavyweight Title. This article will take a look at four superstars who could interfere at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Below are four WWE Superstars who could cost Gunther the World Heavyweight Title against Goldberg.

#4. Ludwig Kaiser could betray his Imperium teammate

Ludwig Kaiser has long been one of WWE's most underrated performers. The German star was a key member of Imperium and held NXT tag team gold alongside Giovanni Vinci. Last year, Gunther insisted he start focusing on his own career. Initially, that was going quite well.

Recently, however, Kaiser has been doing a lot of nothing. He did appear on WWE Monday Night RAW and presumably wore the El Grande Americano mask for a segment, but for now, it isn't clear if this will be a long-term story or not. Chances are, Ludwig might remain barely featured.

Still, despite doing very little as of late, Kaiser does have those Imperium ties to Gunther. Those ties could be what causes him to snap and cost Gunther the World Heavyweight Championship. He could blame his former stable leader for not helping him more and protecting his spot, which could ultimately lead to a feud between them.

#3. Jey Uso could get sweet revenge on The Ring General

Jey Uso is one of the most surprising stars of the modern era. Nobody expected Jey to become the most popular star in WWE, nor would anyone have expected him to win the Intercontinental Title, World Heavyweight Championship, and the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, but he did it.

The Yeet Man recently lost the World Heavyweight Championship to The Ring General. The two battled on WWE RAW and Gunther not only defeated Jey, but he choked Uso out in front of Jey's young son. To say it was embarrassing would be an understatement.

Given their history together, it isn't unbelievable to think Jey could decide to cost Gunther the World Heavyweight Title. If he helped Goldberg win the gold, it would be sweet revenge for Gunther taking the gold back and doing so in front of Jey's son.

#2. Seth Rollins could cash in on Gunther

Seth Rollins is a future WWE Hall of Famer. He has won multiple world titles over the past decade or so, and has even headlined WrestleMania twice. Between The Shield, The Authority, and his faction today, he has routinely been a top star.

The Visionary is Mr. Money in the Bank, meaning he has a guaranteed world championship match whenever he wishes to use it. On WWE RAW, he teased a feud with Gunther when the two men had an in-ring argument and Rollins certainly teased that he might target The Ring General.

However, just because Gunther loses the world title doesn't inherently mean Goldberg wins it. Seth Rollins could show up, cash in, and win the World Heavyweight Championship. Whether he pins The Ring General or Goldberg is irrelevant. The point is, Rollins might cost Gunther the gold.

#1. CM Punk and Gunther had a confrontation on WWE Monday Night RAW

CM Punk is another all-time great and future WWE Hall of Famer. Many doubted that he'd even be back in World Wrestling Entertainment after a very ugly split, but he is back, and he, too, has headlined WrestleMania since returning.

Gunther vs. CM Punk is a dream match for many. Outside of live event bouts, a match is yet to take place on WWE TV. WWE RAW teased a future match between the two, however, as they had a tense confrontation in the ring, and Punk even shockingly shoved Gunther down.

Gunther won't be happy about that and will likely run his mouth about Punk ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event. If he does, The Voice of the Voiceless could very well show up and cost The Ring General the World Heavyweight Title. It would send a message to Gunther to not mess with CM Punk.

