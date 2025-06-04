4 WWE Superstars who are in danger of missing Money in the Bank 2025

Money in the Bank 2025 is set to take place this weekend at Intuit Dome in California. Currently, four matches are scheduled for the premium live event, including the two MITB Ladder bouts.

The premium live event will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena teaming up with Logan Paul to take on Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

The Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will feature Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins, Penta, El Grande Americano, Andrade, and LA Knight. Meanwhile, the Women's MITB Ladder bout will see Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia.

Despite a stacked card, many stars failed to secure their spot in the premium live event. That being said, there are still a few days left for the PLE, and Triple H could make some last-minute changes.

This article will look into four superstars who are in danger of missing the 2025 Money in the Bank.

#4. Bayley could miss Money in the Bank 2025

Bayley has been absent from WWE TV since WrestleMania 41 Night One, where she was attacked backstage. The Role Model was scheduled to team up with Lyra Valyria to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, she was unable to compete, leading to a returning Becky Lynch replacing the former hugger.

Lynch and Valkyria won the title at The Show of Shows and lost it to Morgan and Rodriguez the following night on RAW. The Man turned heel after the match and revealed that she was the one who attacked Bayley at WrestleMania.

Since then, there have been many speculations about The Role Model returning to take revenge on Becky Lynch. The Man is set to face Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank, and Bayley could return to cost Lynch. However, there has been no update on the former Damage CTRL leader's potential return at the premium live event, and she could likely miss out on the event entirely.

#3. Liv Morgan

This week on RAW, Liv Morgan failed to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Stephanie Vaquer defeated Morgan and Ivy Nile in a Triple-Threat contest and is now set to compete in her first MITB Ladder bout this weekend.

Despite being one of the top stars and the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan is not scheduled for this weekend's premium live event. However, Morgan could appear and cost Roxanne Perez her chance of winning the Women's MITB Ladder match.

A few weeks ago on RAW, Perez cost Morgan her match against Kairi Sane, and The Miracle Kid could return the favour to The Prodigy this weekend. As of now, all members of The Judgment Day, including Liv Morgan, are not part of Money in the Bank 2025.

#2. Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso had the chance to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on the May 16, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown. However, thanks to interference from Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo, Solo Sikoa secured his spot in the ladder match by defeating Rey Fenix and Big Jim.

Last week on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso came out to save R-Truth from Mateo and Sikoa. It seemed like Uso was set to form a team with Truth, but with the latter's departure from the company, there is no word on what the future holds for Jimmy against the new Bloodline.

As of now, it is unlikely that the former tag team champion will be part of this weekend's premium live event in California.

#1. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns was last seen on RAW after WrestleMania, where he went after Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. The Wiseman betrayed The Tribal Chief and aligned with Rollins at The Show of Shows.

However, in a shocking twist, Bron Breakker came out and delivered a devastating spear to Reigns, revealing himself as a new member of Rollins' new stable on RAW. The Visionary, Heyman, and Breakker stood tall over the OTC and CM Punk that night.

While CM Punk returned to action in a few weeks, Roman Reigns is still missing from weekly programming. In the meantime, Punk teamed up with Sami Zayn and Jey Uso to counter Rollins' new stable, which grew stronger with the addition of Bronson Reed.

While Rollins qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match, Punk failed to do so on this week's RAW. The Visionary's stable interference cost The Second City Saint's chances of qualifying.

With Rollins set for this weekend, there are speculations about the return of the OTC to prevent his former Shield brother from winning his second MITB briefcase. However, there is no official word on when Reigns will return to WWE.

