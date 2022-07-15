4 WWE Superstars who could dethrone Bobby Lashley as United States Champion

Bobby Lashley looks like the most unstoppable United States Champion fans have had in years. Former titleholder Theory was completely outmatched as Lashley dominated him from start to finish and won the title in convincing fashion.

Lashley is currently in a position where he is looking for challengers on his level. He has been on a roll for months and could have a great and long reign as United States Champion. The problem lies in the fact that The All Mighty belongs in the world title picture, and that means he will have to drop the championship sooner rather than later.

Looking at the WWE roster, there aren't too many credible challengers to the US Champion. However, there are a couple of superstars who could pose a threat to him. On that note, we look at four such competitors who seem like they could take Bobby Lashley's US Title away from him.

#4. On our list of WWE Superstars who could dethrone Bobby Lashley as United States Champion: Finn Balor

How fun would this match be today?

Finn Balor joining The Judgment Day was impactful, but since then, the faction hasn't exactly gotten out of second gear. They need a big moment to establish themselves as a credible threat, and that could come with a championship win.

Balor targeting Bobby Lashley and his United States Championship would make for a great feud. The two men have history and could revisit it with a reverse face-heel dynamic. Whether it's The Extraordinary Man or The Demon King, it would be a challenge for The All Mighty.

The possibility of Balor dethroning Lashley is genuine, especially given he will have Damian Priest in his corner. A cheap title win like that would also protect the latter's credibility and would allow him to challenge for the world title.

#3. Edge

Edge is currently off WWE television after being kicked out of The Judgment Day. He will most certainly return as a face and could look to make a statement. That could come if he challenges Bobby Lashley for his United States Championship.

Ever since he renounced his retirement and returned to the ring, Edge has been part of many high-profile feuds, but is yet to win a championship.

Fans want to see him wear some gold around his waist, and the US Title is a challenge he could overcome. The battle between the two Spear specialists would be extremely entertaining and a great contest.

#2. AJ Styles

We could see a repeat of this should Styles and Lashley clash

AJ Styles hasn't been in a meaningful feud for what feels like ages. A superstar of his caliber deserves to be in the upper tier of singles competition. We think a potential feud with US Champion Bobby Lashley is exactly the kind of thing that would give us the best version of The Phenomenal One.

Styles and Lashley could tear the house down should they clash. The former is someone who has won the US Title before, and that experience might just result in him overcoming The All Mighty.

The fact of the matter is that should he beat Lashley and become champion, it will have come from a great performance and one that returns him to his best form.

#1. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins currently finds himself at a crossroads. Having lost three matches in a row to Cody Rhodes and failed to win the Money in the Bank contract, he needs a high-profile feud to bounce back. A championship match with Bobby Lashley would be phenomenal and extremely difficult to call.

Lashley may be the more physically dominant of the two, but Rollins has mind games on his side. It would be a fascinating clash that might just result in The Visionary winning the title.

For WWE, it's a win-win. The company gets to have another top superstar elevating its midcard championship in Rollins. The All Mighty could then move on to world title contention, wherein a dance with Roman Reigns would be awesome.

Alberto Del Rio wished Paige well following her departure from WWE. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far