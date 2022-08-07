4 WWE Superstars who could follow Karrion Kross back to WWE - Former NXT Champion, former Universal Champion

The landscape of WWE has changed dramatically under the new regime of Triple H. Ever since Vince McMahon retired, fans have seen the return of forgotten and released superstars who probably wouldn't have resurfaced under the previous administration.

Karrion Kross (fka Killer Kross) was the latest performer to re-emerge in the new era. The former NXT Champion shocked the WWE Universe on SmackDown this past week by viciously assaulting Drew McIntyre in front of Roman Reigns. He immediately put the locker room on notice alongside his wife, the returning Scarlett Bordeaux.

Kross may be the first of many to return under Hunter's creative control. In this listicle, we take an in-depth look at four superstars who could potentially follow Kross and Bordeaux back to WWE.

#4/3 Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae could return to WWE

During The Game's tutelage on NXT, Johnny Gargano was the face of the black-and-gold brand. He was tearing the house down at TakeOver Specials with the cream of the crop: Aleister Black, Adam Cole, and Ciampa, among others.

After his contract expired last December, Gargano left WWE, but the promotion was run by Vince McMahon then. He chose not to renew his contract to spend time with his newborn son, Quill.

However, several months later, the story is quite different now. Hunter has complete creative control, and his recent appearance on IMPACT Wrestling indicates some readiness to return to the spotlight.

Candice LeRae could also return to WWE owing to her association with Gargano. LeRae's contract expired in May 2022 while she was on maternity leave. Just like Kross and Bordeaux, Gargano and LeRae could also make a similar comeback moving forward.

#2 Former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed has much to accomplish in the company

Speaking of Gargano, the man he dropped his NXT North American Championship to, Bronson Reed, was unceremoniously let go by WWE last August. Meanwhile, Triple H received no such notice of his departure from the promotion before it happened.

Days before his release, fans were seemingly expecting a main roster call-up for the star, but he was ultimately let go by the company. Given Reed's booking on NXT, Hunter likely sees a lot of potential in the star.

Now known as JONAH, Reed recalled that The Game had big plans for him and was always a huge supporter. And considering the recent changes, it is likely that the former NXT North American Champion could make a triumphant return under Triple H's watch.

#1 Bray Wyatt may re-emerge to haunt the WWE Universe again

The Fiend was overwhelmingly popular

Windham Rotunda, better known to fans as Bray Wyatt, was one of the most gifted stars in professional wrestling who found innovative ways of keeping himself relevant. Be it The Fiend or the Eater of Worlds, the former Universal Champion knew how to keep the crowd invested in his character.

As a result, fans were shocked by his sudden release in late July 2021. Still a free agent, Wyatt has not appeared for any other wrestling promotion since then and has posted several ominous tweets hinting at a potential comeback.

Vince McMahon reportedly had a tricky relationship with Wyatt. Now that the former CEO has retired, there could be a minor possibility that The Fiend could re-emerge from the depths of darkness to haunt the locker room again.

On NXT, Triple H helped bring Rotunda's character back to relevance by pushing him heavily along with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. Prior to Bray Wyatt, he was Husky Harris, a forgotten member of the Original Nexus.

Hunter tends to invest in different stars like Wyatt, which makes a comeback more likely. Fans are demanding the former Universal Champion's return, which is a possibility under Triple H's regime.

