4 WWE Superstars who could help Drew McIntyre beat Damian Priest at SNME

The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre, is set to battle Damian Priest inside a steel cage at Saturday Night's Main Event. This could be the final match in their lengthy rivalry. Their first memorable encounter took place at WrestleMania 40, when Priest attacked McIntyre after he won the World Heavyweight Championship and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion.

They faced off again in McIntyre’s hometown of Scotland at Clash at the Castle, where Priest defeated him, aided by an interference from CM Punk. They didn’t get in each other’s business for a while, until Elimination Chamber 2025, where Damian Priest once again got the best of McIntyre by eliminating him with a roll-up pin.

After his elimination, McIntyre snapped and hit Damian Priest with a Claymore, which allowed Logan Paul to eliminate him. This led to a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41, where McIntyre defeated Priest clean. To many, this felt like the end of their rivalry, and most fans hoped the two stars would move on to different things. However, the rivalry continued, with both men costing each other their U.S. title shots by effectively taking each other out of the match in the fatal four-way for the United States Championship at Backlash.

The steel cage bout on SNME could put this rivalry to rest. Most fans didn’t want this feud to take place at WrestleMania in the first place, and wanted something more meaningful for McIntyre after the year he had, and wanted something different for Priest, too. But with a good story in place, the match worked, and it turned out to be a banger. However, since WWE opted to push the feud beyond that point, it now has a chance to grow monotonous and stale for the fans.

Triple H might know this, so there’s a possibility that a new superstar gets added to the mix, who could beat down Priest and allow McIntyre to prevail yet again. This will preserve Priest’s credibility and help the two superstars move on to different paths. Here’s a list of four superstars who could help McIntyre beat Damian Priest at SNME.

#4. Carmelo Hayes and The Miz

The tag team of Carmelo Hayes and The Miz, known as "Mello Don’t Miz," has gathered a lot of momentum in the past few weeks. However, WWE doesn’t seem keen on pushing them as a tag team. It appears they want to keep pushing Carmello as a singles act, with The Miz taking him under his wing and acting as a mentor, at least for now.

Considering Aleister Black just returned, it’s unlikely they’ll extend that feud further, because a rivalry between Carmelo and Black would mean one of them would have to lose. WWE would try to protect both guys for as long as possible, given how highly Triple H seems to value them. This gives The Miz and Carmelo the perfect opening to attack Damian Priest at SNME, helping McIntyre in the process and bringing some much-needed spotlight on themselves. Targeting someone like Damian Priest will catapult Hayes into the main event picture, which is something he seems ready for at this point.

#3. JC Mateo

JC Mateo had a good showing in his first match in WWE, as he picked up a win over LA Knight. Now, the members of The New Bloodline are at odds with one another, and it seems it could lead to another civil war within the Samoan faction, this time between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. While all this unfolds, JC Mateo might attack Damian Priest during his match against Drew McIntyre to show the world how dangerous he is.

All of these things considered, JC Mateo attacking Damian Priest might be a real possibility for SNME.

#2. Aleister Black

Aleister Black returned to WWE as a babyface and immediately got involved in a feud with Carmelo Hayes and The Miz. As a result, the odds of Aleister Black coming to the aid of a heel Drew McIntyre and laying out Damian Priest in the process might look significantly low on paper. But it is still a possibility. With Seth Rollins’ faction taking over Monday Night RAW, it’s possible WWE might not want to keep The Judgment Day on the same brand and could draft them to SmackDown sometime soon.

There have been rumors about the arrival of a new Judgment Day member, and folks assumed it would be Aleister Black, even before he made his WWE return. While it seems Roxanne Perez is set to fill that role, there's no reason for the faction not to have more members.

To facilitate this, we might see Black shocking the world by laying out Damian Priest out of nowhere with a Black Mask at SNME. This will be the beginning of a feud between the two, and when The Judgement Day eventually gets drafted to SmackDown, they can side with Black in the feud. This could even set up a potential showdown between The Demon Finn Bálor and Damian Priest, which the fans never got.

#1. Uncle Howdy

The Wyatt Sicks have been written off WWE television ever since they lost to The Final Testament and The Miz on the December 9, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. Fans have seen The Wyatt Sicks single out Chad Gable in the past for breaking up his kayfabe family, The Alpha Academy. They also targeted The Miz for similar reasons.

However, WWE creative might feel that having an eerie faction like The Wyatt Sicks as babyfaces could ruin their opportunities for potential feuds. So this time, they might come back as heels. And who better fits the mold of betraying than Damian Priest, who betrayed his Judgment Day brother Finn Bálor. Yes, Bálor cost Priest his title at SummerSlam against Gunther, but Priest did the same thing a year prior, costing Bálor his championship match against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank 2023.

Bálor forgave Priest, but the latter couldn't do the same for Bálor and claimed he was not his brother’s keeper during their last match. Uncle Howdy, returning as a heel, can use this justification to attack Priest inside the steel cage at SNME, kicking off a new feud between The Wyatt Sicks and Damian Priest, while ending the McInytre/Priest feud at the same time.

